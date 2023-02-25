Open in App
East Lansing, MI
James Harden Reveals A Big Gesture He Had With Michigan State Shooting Victim

By Orlando Silva,

5 days ago

James Harden didn't forget a Michigan State shooting victim he met over the phone and paid big respect to him during the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden has been making headlines this weekend and not only for his performances on the court but the big gestures he's had with a Michigan State shooting victim.

After meeting this student, who is one of his fans, over the phone, Harden had another great gesture with him during the Sixers' most recent game.

"went head band for my guy JH (John Hao)🤞🏾," he wrote on Instagram.

Harden showed his big heart when he learned about this student's history and how big of a fan of the Beard he was. Earlier this week, they linked up over the phone , with the former NBA MVP inviting the fan to a future game, giving him his phone number, and more.

In times when violence appears to be the common thing, it's great to see NBA stars showing up and demonstrating that the good ones are the majority. NBA fans really loved this gesture and showered Harden with praise.

James Harden Could Make A Shocking Return To Houston Rockets

Meanwhile, speculation about the future of the player in the league continues, and recent reports suggest that James could be close to making a return to the Houston Rockets. Some say they have 70% chances of landing Harden again , which makes fans dream about this.

This season, he's averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game in 42 matches, shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

This is a real possibility , but ultimately, Harden has the last call. The shooting guard is currently trying to help Joel Embiid make it to the 2023 NBA playoff and then see if they can go to the Finals.

There are many doubts surrounding the Sixers now, even though they are one of the top-3 teams in the Eastern Conference. Harden, Embiid, and the Sixers have a lot to prove this season, and fans are waiting to see if they can finally take that final step and compete for the championship.

If they face another early exit, it's very likely that Harden will leave the team, and some dare to say that Embiid could do the same.

