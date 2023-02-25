Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Serial Trespasser

A judge issued the Grammy winner a restraining order this week after a half-naked man showed up to her home in L.A.

Billie Eilish has been issued another restraining order following a scary incident at her Los Angeles home.

A judge has ordered a man by the name of Raymond Black to stay at least 100 yards away from Eilish and her house, as well as the home of her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell .

The judge granted Eilish's request for a temporary restraining order after determining there was "a credible threat of violence or stalking," according to the report from TMZ .

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner returned home on Monday night to find the shirtless man standing right outside her living room window and looking straight at her through the glass.

The 21-year-old musician then called 911, and police arrested the man nearby. She later reviewed her home security footage from earlier in the day, allegedly finding harrowing footage of Black walking around her property, taking off his clothes and using her outdoor shower.

Eilish also claims that the same man had lurked around her property when it was under construction last year, and has previously shown up at her parents' house in search of her.

But it's not the "Bad Guy" singer's first time dealing with an alleged stalker, as she recently got a 5-year restraining order against 39-year-old Christopher Anderson , who she claims broke into her parents' home last month.

As TMZ reports , Eilish also said she had to call the cops to the family home five times in December as a result of Anderson's stalking.

He now must remain at least 100 yards away from Eilish, her family and their home. He also must not contact her on social media, at her workplace, or near her vehicle, or else police officers can immediately arrest him.