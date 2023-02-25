Open in App
Libertyville, IL
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Northern Illinois woman injured when SUV stolen with her 2-year-old son inside

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s10p5_0kzrza6U00

A suburban Chicago woman was seriously injured while trying to prevent a man from stealing her SUV that had her 2-year-old son inside, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The boy was later found safe by police 10 miles away in Waukegan, the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reported.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old woman had pulled into the driveway of her home in Libertyville at about 3:35 p.m. CST. The woman brought one of her children inside her home, but when she returned to retrieve her 2-year-old son from her 2021 Volkswagen Atlas she was confronted by a man who had exited a BMW that had pulled behind her vehicle.

As the woman attempted to take her son, the man allegedly hit her and knocked her to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect took her SUV with the child inside and fled the scene, along with the driver of the BMW.

One of drivers ran the woman over, causing serious injuries.

Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said deputies called Volkswagen Car-Net in an attempt to track the vehicle, the Daily Herald reported.

A detective was told that because the tracking service’s bill had not been paid, the employee would not reveal the vehicle’s location until the account was current, according to the newspaper and the sheriff’s office . The officer paid the bill to reactivate the tracking service, Covelli said.

“It added close to 30 minutes to the process,” Covelli said, according to the Daily Herald . “We had very fortunately already located the abducted 2-year-old and also found the stolen Volkswagen.”

Covelli added that Volkswagen Car-Net has taken responsibility, adding that it was not standard practice to charge law enforcement officials for location data, the newspaper reported.

The child was found in Waukegan when a person working at a business called 911 and reported that two vehicles had entered a parking lot and abandoned a small child, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook . The caller took the child into their care until authorities arrived.

Deputies confirmed that the child was the missing toddler.

The child’s mother remains in serious but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said .

Authorities have located the Volkswagen about 2 miles from where the child was dropped off, Covelli said.

No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said the BMW was stolen in the past week from a car dealership in Waukegan.

An investigation is ongoing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Did you Hear About IL Man Who Was Arrested For Stealing Sausage?
Oak Lawn, IL1 day ago
Franklin couple unknowingly buys 'stolen' used car. Now an Illinois agency is closing loopholes.
Franklin, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL1 day ago
Joliet man charged after shootout with Chicago police
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Calumet City mayor injured in 4-car crash
Calumet City, IL13 hours ago
Chicago police officer fatally shot; suspect in critical condition
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Cook County woman charged with attempted murder in Little Village stabbing
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
One person hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Hinsdale
Hinsdale, IL6 hours ago
2 Chicago men charged in Douglas Park murder
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bodycam video shows moments before police shoot suspect in Irving Park
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Child on bike hit by school bus in Mount Prospect, police say
Mount Prospect, IL1 day ago
Person, dog dead after house fire in Lombard
Lombard, IL2 days ago
Niles man charged in armed carjacking, robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man charged in fatal East Garfield Park shooting
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Mother dies after being shot in face on West Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police: 2 found shot to death in Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Attempted murder charges filed against woman in Lawndale beating
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago cop killed on the job identified, flags fly at half-mast across city
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Mokena police use drone to help ISP catch 3 fugitives
Mokena, IL3 days ago
Burglars smash several windows, doors in a suburban downtown
Geneva, IL1 day ago
Man, 31, shot dead during argument in Washington Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Rockford teen shot in the hand, but is uncooperative with police
Rockford, IL3 days ago
'Disgusting act of disrespect': Kenosha police investigating video of car salesman allegedly defacing ID
Kenosha, WI3 days ago
Homicide subject arrested after I-88 chase
Dekalb, IL3 days ago
2 found shot dead in South Side apartment: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police seek accused killer in West Town fatal shooting
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash
Creston, IL3 days ago
Hoffman Estates family party shooting: Boy on path to 'miracle' recovery after shot in head
Hoffman Estates, IL3 days ago
Elgin Police Warn Local Businesses About Recent Spate Of Commercial Burglaries
Elgin, IL2 days ago
Chicago police investigating after woman found dead in South Shore home
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy