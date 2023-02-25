Knicks vs. Pelicans: Q&A With a Big Easy Expert

As the New York Knicks welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans, we sat down with a Pelicans expert to get intel on Saturday's opponent.

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), tipping off a two-game interconference set that ends on April 7. New York (34-27) will look to keep its streak of prosperity going, having won six of its past seven and moving within one game of the Eastern Conference's fifth seed.

New Orleans (30-30) is struggling to find its way in the new calendar year, having gone 7-17 since January, primarily working without the services of franchise face Zion Williamson. They currently sit in a three-way tie for seventh place in the Western Conference with Minnesota and Golden State, having dropped their first game back from break on Thursday, dropping a 115-110 decision in Toronto.

In anticipation of the Pelicans' visit, All Knicks sat down with Terry Kimble of Pelicans Scoop for a Q&A ...

Q: The calendar flip has been a disaster for the Pelicans, who are no doubt missing Zion Williamson. How does this team rediscover its spark with its franchise face still sidelined?

TK: It starts on the defensive end. It's what Coach Willie Green constantly preaches to the group on a nightly basis.

Since the start of the calendar year, the Pelicans are 18th in the NBA in defensive rating (115.8). They own a 7-17 in that span. Before that, the Pelicans ranked 5th in the league in defensive rating (110.0) and had a 23-13 record. Again, it starts on that end with this team.

If they commit on the defensive end of the court, they are a much more dangerous team. With Willamson's scoring ability and playmaking out of the lineup, it's even more incumbent on them to play solid defense to help their offense out.

Q: What will Brandon Ingram's return to the lineup do for the team?

TK: He gives them a puncher's chance with Williamson out of the lineup.

Remember, Williams missed the entire year last season with a foot injury and this team won two games in the Play-In tournament to make the playoffs. That was in large part due to how well Ingram played down the stretch.

Kevin Durant said at this past weekend's All-Star Game that the one player who reminds him of himself is Brandon Ingram. With his height and wingspan, Ingram can get anywhere he needs to on the court and score. Since returning on Jan. 31 after missing 29 straight games with a toe injury, Ingram has averaged 28 points on nearly 50 percent shooting. Simply put, Ingram is a walking bucket.

Q: If Williamson's medical issues persist, who, beyond Ingram, is most likely to step up in a Pelican playoff push?

TK: You would have to look at a guy who's been there and done it like CJ McCollum. Here's a guy who has not missed the playoffs since he's been in the league (he told me postgame earlier in the season he doesn't plan on this year either) and is a career 20-point per game scorer. His veteran presence and scoring ability will be key to making a playoff push down the stretch.

Q: New Orleans' trade deadline splash was adding Josh Richardson. How does the former San Antonio Spur make them a better team?

TK: Early on, it's been his defensive prowess. In his first game with the Pelicans, he grabbed five steals, which tied a franchise record in a team debut. Going back to the philosophy of defense first, Green gave Richardson the starting nod over Trey Murphy III.

Right now, Richardson is a guy who defends at an extremely high level, has a high basketball IQ, and has the willingness to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. Considering the Pelicans gave up a rotation player in Devonte' Graham, who never really fit here in New Orleans since his acquisition last season, Richardson looks like a sneaky good pickup at the deadline.

Q: Jose Alvarado perhaps single-handedly stole the Rising Stars' MVP Award from Quentin Grimes; how has the Queens native upped his game in his sophomore season?

TK: His confidence is at an all-time high this season. He has the security of the four-year deal he signed at the end of last season and a defined role off the bench, unlike the start of his rookie year when he was transferred down to the G-League. Plus, he's put in the work. He linked up with former Spurs great Tony Parker this past offseason and his patented floater is now in Alvarado's offensive arsenal.

Alvarado will always be unapologetically him. If he's your teammate, you love him. If he's on the opposing team he will get under your skin. That will never change.

Q: What's the one thing that New Orleans has on its current Western Play-In competition (i.e. Minnesota/Utah/Golden State)?

TK: If Williamson returns, then you have the star power of him, Ingram, and McCollum which you figure gives you an advantage over teams like Minnesota and especially Utah.

You are not afforded that same luxury against the Warriors. When healthy, they have stars as well. The one advantage you have over them is you've beaten them twice already this season. One more win gives you the season head-to-head advantage which may loom large with the way the West is shaping up. These 20-something games remaining are pivotal and a quick losing streak can easily see you slide down the standings.

