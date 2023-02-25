'White Lotus' Star Lives Out Childhood Dream In Jonas Brothers Music Video

Photo: HBO, Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson is trying her best to keep her "Cool" after being featured in the Jonas Brothers ' latest music video.

The Jo Bros debuted new single "Wings" on Friday (February 24) with an accompanying music video, in which the White Lotus star makes an appearance in. Richardson, Caitlin Carver , Adrianna Basin and Ali Collier play the roles of fans who are getting ready to attend a Jonas Brothers concert but happen to be staying in the same hotel as the "Burnin' Up" singers. Richardson shared a clip of the music video on her Instagram and you could really tell how excited she was to be the star of it.

"I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!! I REPEAT I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!!!!!!!! ... this was the most surreal day of my entire existence. im so thankful. and I got to do it with some of my best friends," she wrote.

It's a full circle moment for Richardson, who just two months ago revealed that Nick Jonas was her childhood crush and she was a die-hard Jonas Brothers fan as a teen who even met them at a meet-and-greet.

"This is the picture that I talk to of my inner child... She was in love with the Jonas Brothers," Richardson said of her younger self on the Late Late Show with James Corden back in December. "She probably waited for three or four hours in a meet and greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin. And she had made this tie, she had made this tie herself because Nick at the time was going through a tie phase." After going into detail about her love for Nick and the rest of the band, including her embarrassing AOL account name of "Haley Jonas," Corden surprised the 27-year-old actress with a live video call from Nick.

After fangirling for a bit, Haley told Nick how she feels about the direction the band is taking with its new music. "And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerns now recently as adults — I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you," she said.

Speaking of new Jonas Brothers music, "Wings" is the newest single to be released off the group's sixth studio album, The Album , which is set to drop on May 12 . Watch the "Wings" music video below: