WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to SPF in State Semis

By Brenda Nemcek,

5 days ago

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills fell to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Saturday in the Semifinal Round of the NJSIAA, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, Tournament, 54-36.

After falling behind in the first half, 28-14, the Warriors battled back to within three points in the third, out scoring the Raiders 17-6. A monster fourth quarter by the Raiders put the game away.

Amanda Baylock led the way for the Raiders with 30 points while Maggie McNulty and Alicia Murphy each pitched in 6 points for Scotch-Plains Fanwood (19-9). Junior Olivia Holliday paced the Warriors (20-7) with 10 points.

“Thanks to the Watchung Hills community for the tremendous support we had in gym 7/8 today,” said WHRGS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “The girls really appreciated the crowd and the atmosphere this afternoon.

Congratulations to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on their win today.  They executed their game plan well and Baylock was spectacular.

Our squad will leave with no shame.  A 20 win season, a conference championship, and an 11 game improvement over last season was not by accident.  It was the result of tremendous heart and teamwork, and having high standards each and every day.  I am proud to once again be leading this Lady Warrior program and could not be prouder of the 20 players I got to work with on a daily basis.  They have had a great impact on their school, each other and have left a great legacy for the teams that follow.  Never like a season to end, but can walk away satisfied with a job well done. Could not be more impressed with this group of strong young women, who I get to see day in and day out the hard work and dedication that team sports requires.  They all have amazing futures in front of them and great memories to carry with them from this year.  I am blessed and thankful to have worked with them.”

Scotch Plains will face Bayonne in the final. Bayonne defeated Westfield 49-40 in Saturday’s semifinal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319FWW_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHbgh_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTZtF_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30k4t4_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YmaI_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOaSF_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBTMF_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KHZG_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAdLt_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyH6p_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaZdg_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDFKO_0kzry0du00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvFUW_0kzry0du00

