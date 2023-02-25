Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WKRC

Craft brewery Platform is closed; what does that mean for OTR taproom?

By ANDY BROWNFIELD Cincinnati Business Courier,

5 days ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cleveland-based brewery Platform Beer Co. is reportedly closing its doors, which leaves the future uncertain for the brand's shuttered......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy