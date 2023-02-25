‘Lift Me Up’: Rihanna Slated To Perform ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ballad At 2023 Oscars

R ihanna is gearing up to hit the stage again. This time, the Bajan beauty will bless fans with a performance at the 95th Academy Awards. According to Billboard , Rih will perform her Grammy award-winning song Lift Me Up during the ceremony on March 12. The beautiful lullaby appears on the Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r soundtrack.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the singer’s burgeoning baby bump has grown even more since her Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance and some diehard Navy-goers are speculating if the star will use the big opportunity to premiere new music. Well, we will just have to wait and see.

Rihanna is nominated for an Oscar

Rihanna could earn an Oscar for her dreamy hit on the Black Panther 2 soundtrack. Earlier this year, “Lift Me Up” was nominated for Best Original Song , earning the Fenty Beauty founder her first Oscar nomination. If she wins, the superstar will celebrate the historic award with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, who all helped co-write the hit smash. The group wrote the song in honor of the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old Emmy award-winning actor died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Other nominees for Best Original Song include Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop); “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose) and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne).

Rihanna’s forthcoming Oscar performance will not only serve as a great follow-up to her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance but also last year’s Academy Awards ceremony when Beyoncé put on an incredible performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard . We know she is going to pull out all of the stops for this one!

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the coveted award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

