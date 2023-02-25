Better late than Never? Oklahoma Sooners turning a competitive corner

The Oklahoma Sooners have played much better ball over the last two weeks. Since their four-game losing streak, which included four double-digit losses and a pair by 23 and 33 points, the Oklahoma Sooners have turned the corner.

Sure, they’re only 2-2 in their last four games, but they’ve picked up wins over top 25 opponents Kansas State and Iowa State and lost to No. 6 Texas in overtime by two.

Even though they ended up losing to Texas Tech by 11, they played really competitive basketball for 38 minutes of that game. They didn’t shoot well, and Texas Tech shot fantastic, and yet the Sooners were in it down the stretch. Tech had 16 turnovers in the game.

Even though they’ve had their shooting woes, they’ve been a much better defensive team of late. Though Iowa State only had five turnovers, the Sooners’ defense held them to 31% shooting in the win.

Oklahoma still has some growing to do. The wins over Iowa State and Kansas State may not be enough to put the Sooners back into the NCAA tournament picture. However, everything they’re doing right now can be helpful as they build to the future.

