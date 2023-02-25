Open in App
Iowa City, IA
Michigan State basketball collapses in historic fashion to Iowa on the road

By Andrew Brewster,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7kdY_0kzrvQec00

This one is going to sting for a while. In a game where Michigan State basketball held a 10-point lead in the final minute, the Spartans fell in overtime to Iowa, 112-106.

Tyson Walker was on fire all game for the Spartans, scoring 31 on the night, but Iowa took the ball out of his hands and instead chose to play the foul game against A.J. Hoggard, who finally missed a key free throw in the final seconds to give Iowa a puncher’s chance to win, which they took advantage of.

Jaden Akins scored 21, Hauser dropped 18, and Malik Hall scored 16 in a disappointing day in Iowa City.

