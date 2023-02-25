Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas police ask public for help locating elderly man, missing since Thursday

By Nicole Lopez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PGvi_0kzrv02D00

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Arthur Henry Page, 83, is described as a black male, grey-haired, brown-eyed, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt on Thursday in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane. He was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with a Pennsylvania license plate, number LLN1582, according to police.

Page may be confused and in need of assistance, police said in a statement Saturday.

Flock cameras showed him to be in Fort Worth early Saturday, at around 6:40 a.m.

Anyone with information about Page’s location is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 referencing the case number 031992-2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Dallas police ask public’s help to identify vehicle connected to homicide investigation
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Dallas Police Department investigating homicide on Lipscomb Way
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Two Dallas teens charged with murder of 22-year-old Garland man, police say
Garland, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth police ask for help to ID man who may have information in murder investigation
Fort Worth, TX5 hours ago
After shooting woman at Fort Worth apartments, suspect hid in creek bed, police say
Fort Worth, TX8 hours ago
Man injured in southwest Fort Worth shooting after argument at boarding house, police say
Fort Worth, TX10 hours ago
Woman shot in Fort Worth road rage incident, taken to hospital with injuries, police say
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago
Silver Alert discontinued for 83-year-old Bedford man after he’s found safe, police say
Bedford, TX22 hours ago
20-year-old man killed in Fort Worth parking lot had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
1 person cut in possible road rage incident, Fort Worth police say
Fort Worth, TX10 hours ago
Homeowner shot man he found breaking into his vehicle in Fort Worth, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Lewisville police search for man accused of shooting girlfriend, grazing girlfriend’s child
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Woman who slit 4-year-old daughter’s throat in Fort Worth sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
Woman shot by girlfriend in fight outside south Fort Worth convenience store, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Forest Hill man jailed, accused of murdering a man in Fort Worth in December
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Forney police seeking public's assistance identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting investigation
Forney, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth crash victim is in the hospital and not expected to survive
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Student fatally shot in Dallas now identified as a Lake Highlands High School student
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
75-year-old woman killed when SUV plunges over interstate bridge, Arlington police say
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Gunman still on the loose in Dallas where a teenage shooting victim was killed
Dallas, TX1 day ago
75-year-old woman killed in crash after falling over I-20/Hwy. 360 connector bridge, police say
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Flower Mound bank robbery suspect now charged with a second bank heist in Denton
Denton, TX2 days ago
Lewisville woman, son wounded in a domestic violence incident
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Dallas man admits to shooting driver who "rear-ended" him, police records say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Man arrested in connection with killing of teen at Fort Worth gas station
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Man arrested, accused of stealing donations for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims from Islamic school
Flower Mound, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy