Dallas police ask public for help locating elderly man, missing since Thursday

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Arthur Henry Page, 83, is described as a black male, grey-haired, brown-eyed, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt on Thursday in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane. He was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with a Pennsylvania license plate, number LLN1582, according to police.

Page may be confused and in need of assistance, police said in a statement Saturday.

Flock cameras showed him to be in Fort Worth early Saturday, at around 6:40 a.m.

Anyone with information about Page’s location is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 referencing the case number 031992-2023.