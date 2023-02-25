Open in App
Denham Springs, LA
KLFY News 10

Denham Springs woman killed in crash on I-12

By Lindsey Ducharme,

5 days ago

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – On Feb. 24, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-12 eastbound near LA 63 in Livingston Parish.

Maria Alonso, 69, of Denham Springs, was killed in the crash.

Lafayette Police on scene with suspect barricading himself inside residence

The initial investigation revealed that Alonso was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed east on I-12.  At the same time, a 2009 Dodge Challenger was headed east on I-12.  For reasons still being investigated, Alonso parked her vehicle on the interstate in the left travel lane and entered the passenger front seat. Subsequently, the Challenger struck the rear of the Impala.

Alonso, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, died at the scene. The driver of the Impala was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both occupants and will be submitted for analysis.

