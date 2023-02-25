Parrots invade college softball game, go viral

The Bradley and Gardner-Webb softball teams welcomed an uninvited pair of guests to their softball game on Friday. Two parrots descended on and then invaded the field of play!

Bradley led 10-2 at the point of the parrot invasion. The birds flew in and one even charged after an umpire at one point. Another landed near the foul screen on the field as well.

The game was halted as they flew in and around the stadium. Later, the bird landed on home plate umpire Chad Stears’s shoulder. Stears casually walked with a smile on his face while the parrot sat on his shoulder.

Video of the hilarious incident was provided by the Bradley Softball Twitter account.

The video quickly went viral and drew reaction from the sports world.

“Randy Johnosn has entered the chat,” one Twitter user wrote. The birds better be protected then!

Another user gave his timeline a “cleanse” by posting the funny video.

Rex Chapman was sure to note there were some special umpires on the field.

Shea Schrader, a reporter for WTOC in Georgia/The Carolinas, was looking for answers. “Where did these birds come from? Where did they go? What are their names? Are they fans of softball or just curious???” Schrader asks.

Another user suggested that the umpire needs an eyepatch. Fair play.

Timothy Burke pointed out that it was the wrong Big South team and it should have been the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Points were made.

And another user suggested that the host site just become the permanent softball site.

