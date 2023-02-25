Open in App
Bradley, SC
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Parrots invade college softball game, go viral

By Chris Novak,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4pgg_0kzru5U300

The Bradley and Gardner-Webb softball teams welcomed an uninvited pair of guests to their softball game on Friday. Two parrots descended on and then invaded the field of play!

Bradley led 10-2 at the point of the parrot invasion. The birds flew in and one even charged after an umpire at one point. Another landed near the foul screen on the field as well.

The game was halted as they flew in and around the stadium. Later, the bird landed on home plate umpire Chad Stears’s shoulder. Stears casually walked with a smile on his face while the parrot sat on his shoulder.

Video of the hilarious incident was provided by the Bradley Softball Twitter account.

The video quickly went viral and drew reaction from the sports world.

“Randy Johnosn has entered the chat,” one Twitter user wrote. The birds better be protected then!

Another user gave his timeline a “cleanse” by posting the funny video.

Rex Chapman was sure to note there were some special umpires on the field.

Shea Schrader, a reporter for WTOC in Georgia/The Carolinas, was looking for answers. “Where did these birds come from? Where did they go? What are their names? Are they fans of softball or just curious???” Schrader asks.

Another user suggested that the umpire needs an eyepatch. Fair play.

Timothy Burke pointed out that it was the wrong Big South team and it should have been the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Points were made.

And another user suggested that the host site just become the permanent softball site.

[ Bradley Softball ]

The post Parrots invade college softball game, go viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spartans Outlast Tigers 6-3
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Missed opportunities plague Clemson baseball in fourth straight loss
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Virginia-Clemson finish produces worst bad beat ever
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Karmyn Sage Wilson born February 8, 2023
Aiken, SC2 days ago
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant
Anderson, SC2 days ago
The Forgotten South Carolina Island that Is Thought To Be "Haunted"
Townville, SC4 days ago
Pet of the Week: Cupcake
Lexington, SC2 days ago
This South Carolina General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules
Greenville, SC4 days ago
2 injured in plane crash near airport in Edgefield County
Trenton, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy