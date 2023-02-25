Jordan Poyer extremely interested in 1 team in free agency

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is preparing to enter free agency and appears to have his sights set on one surprising team.

Poyer said in a recent episode of “The Jordan Poyer Podcast” that he was very interested in talking to the Miami Dolphins, the Bills’ AFC East rivals. Poyer said it would be “crazy” to play for Miami, and cited the weather and Florida’s lack of state income tax as key reasons. The safety added that he would be at Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s birthday party over the weekend, and mused about making a good impression.

“I might have to put my best suit on. Put a nice little tie on,” Poyer said, via Jaylon Thompson of USA Today . “I know Mike McDaniel will be in there… We’ll see who’s over there.”

“If it wasn,t Buffalo, it would nice to be warm,” Poyer added. “It would be nice to see the sun maybe every week or so. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I would happy to have the opportunity to play anywhere.”

Poyer is a former All-Pro and has been a key part of Buffalo’s defense. The 31-year-old collected 63 tackles and four interceptions in 12 games for the Bills last season.

