Pa. Department of Environmental Protection tests private wells within one mile of train derailment

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Shaprio Administration announced last week that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would be conducting independent water sampling to monitor water contamination risks related to the East Palestine train derailment.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the DEP announced they have completed collecting samples from 13 of the 16 known resident wells within a mile radius of the derailment site and is working to schedule testing of their wells between one and two miles next week.

Results from the first round of testing are to be ready by the week of March 4.

“The Department of Environmental Protection has been on the scene since the first hours after the Norfolk Southern train derailment, and we will stay in communities like Darlington Township as long as it takes to assure Pennsylvanians their air, water, and environment are safe,” said Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin, who visited communities in Beaver County twice this week. “DEP staff is on the ground right now, professionally and efficiently taking independent samples of drinking water near the derailment site so that Pennsylvanians can have the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”

The DEP stated that they are using its own laboratories to test for organic compounds that were on some of the train cars, including vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol, butyl acrylates, Ethylhexyl acrylate, benzene, and ethanol.

DEP is proactively contacting residents within a two-mile radius of the train derailment site to initiate water testing.

Residents that are concerned who are beyond the two-mile radius are encouraged to reach out to DEP to request testing by calling 412-442-4000.



