Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Pa. Department of Environmental Protection tests private wells within one mile of train derailment

By James Wesser,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyBlx_0kzrrs2000

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Shaprio Administration announced last week that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would be conducting independent water sampling to monitor water contamination risks related to the East Palestine train derailment.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the DEP announced they have completed collecting samples from 13 of the 16 known resident wells within a mile radius of the derailment site and is working to schedule testing of their wells between one and two miles next week.

Results from the first round of testing are to be ready by the week of March 4.

“The Department of Environmental Protection has been on the scene since the first hours after the Norfolk Southern train derailment, and we will stay in communities like Darlington Township as long as it takes to assure Pennsylvanians their air, water, and environment are safe,” said Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin, who visited communities in Beaver County twice this week. “DEP staff is on the ground right now, professionally and efficiently taking independent samples of drinking water near the derailment site so that Pennsylvanians can have the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after derailment

The DEP stated that they are using its own laboratories to test for organic compounds that were on some of the train cars, including vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol, butyl acrylates, Ethylhexyl acrylate, benzene, and ethanol.

DEP is proactively contacting residents within a two-mile radius of the train derailment site to initiate water testing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Residents that are concerned who are beyond the two-mile radius are encouraged to reach out to DEP to request testing by calling 412-442-4000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
Altoona mayor shares concerns in hearing testimony about hazardous materials on railways
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Casey, Fetterman introduce bipartisan bill to prevent future trail derailment disasters
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Over 43,000 animals dead after train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hazmat Team Called To Clean Spill At Zelienople Business
Zelienople, PA1 day ago
Governor Shapiro proposes investments in technology, STEM education during Pittsburgh tour
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Consol Energy planning to build pipeline through Plum to carry mine water to Allegheny River
Plum, PA4 days ago
Checks worth $3,000 going out to Pennsylvania residents - are you eligible?
Mckeesport, PA19 hours ago
'Operation Lake Effect' drug raids sweep through the Alle-Kiski Valley
Vandergrift, PA8 hours ago
State Police Calls: Bicyclist Crashes While Fleeing Troopers in Oil City, Apprehended After Foot Pursuit
Oil City, PA19 hours ago
Troopers Investigating Local Contractor Accused of Failing to Start Construction Job in Jackson Township
Franklin, PA3 days ago
Titusville Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slides Off Road, Strikes Ditch in Oil Creek Township
Titusville, PA2 days ago
Removing the abandoned boat sinking in Allegheny River is no easy task
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Pickup, SUV Collide Head-On in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township, PA3 days ago
Biden says he will visit East Palestine ‘at some point’
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
East Palestine residents experiencing unusual symptoms: ‘Chemical bronchitis’
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
One Dead After Pickup Rear-Ends Horse & Buggy in Wilmington Township
New Wilmington, PA3 days ago
Surveillance Footage Reveals Extent of Oil City Woman’s Walmart Shoplifting Spree
Oil City, PA19 hours ago
Area Woman Struck by Vehicle While Walking Dog in Pine Township
Grove City, PA3 days ago
Skeletal remains found in Lawrence County identified as man missing since 2013
New Castle, PA21 hours ago
Man dead after deer smashes through windshield in Wolf Creek Township crash
Grove City, PA2 days ago
Graduating in Pennsylvania is about to get more complicated. Are schools ready?
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Man Killed in Head-on Collision With Deer on Route 173
Grove City, PA2 days ago
Woman flown to hospital after falling from building in Sandy Lake
Sandy Lake, PA10 hours ago
'Fortune Teller' Wanted by Police in Pennsylvania
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania Woman Having Mental Breakdown Shot By Pittsburgh Police
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy