Blue Jackets blow 4-goal lead, still finish off Oilers

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal with 10:59 remaining in regulation, then added a key insurance tally to cap a four-point game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets overcame a blown four-goal lead to beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Saturday.

Patrik Laine had a goal with two assists and Kirill Marchenko scored twice for the Blue Jackets, who are last in the Eastern Conference, but swept the two-game season series from Edmonton.

Roslovic snapped a 14-game goal drought when he put home a rebound to break a 4-4 tie. He then beat Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner (10 saves) with 5:04 left in the third for a 6-4 advantage.

The Oilers’ Zach Hyman made things interesting with 2:56 remaining, when he got the puck by Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 22 of 23 shots in the third period alone, and 42 total.

Connor McDavid extended his career-best total for goals with Nos. 47 and 48, and added two assists for Edmonton, which was dealt its second regulation defeat in 18 games.

Down 4-0 with a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the second period, and shortly after goalie Jack Campbell was pulled for yielding four goals on 10 shots, Edmonton scored four times over a span of 8:02.

The Oilers’ Warren Foegele got things rolling on a goal with 13:20 remaining in the middle period. They then struck on the power play with 10:18 left, when Leon Draisaitl extended his goal streak to seven games.

McDavid then skated down the ice, and with Johnny Gaudreau hanging on him, slid the puck past Korpisalo for the short-handed score with 7:09 left in the second. McDavid tied it less than two minutes later for his third straight contest with at least three points.

Following a 2-0 loss to Minnesota on Thursday, Columbus wasted no time finding some offense. Marchenko put home Gaudreau’s net-front pass just 1:14 into the game.

Then on the power play at 1:33 into the second, Boone Jenner deflected in Laine’s drive. Less than two minutes later, Marchenko struck again, and Columbus made it 4-0, and chased Campbell, when Laine struck at 5:56 of the second period.

–Field Level Media

