Orlando’s Dany Garcia is the real ‘Rock’ behind the XFL | Commentary

From left, Guardians coach Terrell Buckley, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, XFL Owner and Chairwoman Dany Garcia and Allen Johnson, chief venues officer, pose for a photo during a recent press conference. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be the famous face of the league, but his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia is the brains and the boss of the new XFL.

Garcia lives in Orlando, where her daughter Simone attends UCF and has followed her famous father’s footsteps into the WWE. The Rock’s rag-to-riches story has been told many times: He played football at the University of Miami but never realized his dream of playing in the NFL. On the day he was cut from the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, his total net worth was $7 — thus the name of the mega-million-dollar Seven Bucks Productions entertainment empire he co-founded with Garcia. The Rock, of course, went on to become a WWE superstar before becoming one of the most famous actors on the planet.

Garcia’s story is not as well-known, but she, too, “started from nothing” to become one of the most successful sports and entertainment entrepreneurs in the world. She is the daughter of Cuban immigrants who came to the United States because they dared to dream of something better.

“My father and mother worked so extremely hard to give us a good life,” says Garcia, the chairwoman of the XFL and the first woman in American history to own a professional sports league. “I learned at a very early age from my father that discipline and hard work can change your circumstances. I learned the strength and leadership of a woman from my mother. I also learned the gratitude of being in this country and the opportunity it presents you.”

She started working at age 12, doing the dirty work of cleaning out an eight-stall horse barn on a daily basis. John Madden once said, “The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer.” Sometimes, as Garcia found out, it goes through horse manure as well.

Even as a teenager, as she worked her way through high school and college at the University of Miami, she began to realize the value of hard work and making money. Her recipe for success was simple: Inspiration, dedication, perspiration.

“At a very young age, I started to realize that creating wealth would allow me to take care of myself, take care of my family and change lives,” she says. “That tenacity and desire turned into a desire to build companies. Dwayne has his mantra, ‘Once you’ve ever been hungry then you’ll never, ever be full.’ Mine is, ‘Every opportunity is a gift and don’t ever take it for granted.’”

She met Johnson at the University of Miami, where she was a rower who was studying to get a degree in international finance and he was a football player studying to get a degree in the NFL. They married in 1997 and she became his business manager and guided his career.

After 10 years, they dissolved their marriage but kept their business relationship alive. If only all ex-husbands and ex-wives got along so well, their worlds (and their kids) would be much better off.

Johnson, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey a couple of years ago, explained the refreshingly unusual arrangement with his ex.

“It was just one of those things where it wasn’t an ugly divorce,” he said then. “It was just … marriage wasn’t in our cards. Great friends. Marriage wasn’t in our cards, but we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?”

Not only have they continued to do business together; they have continued to be great friends. In fact, Garcia got remarried in 2014 to Dave Rienzi, one of the world’s most renowned personal trainers. Rienzi is now Johnson’s personal trainer and is in charge of helping The Rock continue to look like, well, a rock.

“Dwayne has very much benefitted from my husband,” Garcia says and laughs before turning serious.

“Dwayne and I have maintained our relationship because we both have a strong commitment to growth and transformation and striving to be better,” she adds. “That allows us to stay as business partners. We also have incredible spouses. My husband and Dwayne’s wife [singer Lauren Hashian] support each other so we don’t have any exterior pressure.”

There is, however, the inner pressure of making their latest investment, the new XFL, a success after the league has failed two previous times. The original XFL, started by WWE mogul Vince McMahon in 2001, lasted only one season before folding. McMahon resurrected the league in 2020 and it was off to a decent start before it was bankrupted by the pandemic.

Garcia, Johnson and Gerry Cardinale (former Goldman Sachs partner and founder of the successful sports investment firm RedBird Capital) bought the XFL name, brand and assets for $15 million. Garcia was put in charge of the league and says being a woman running a macho sport like football isn’t intimidating to her at all.

She’s been a major player in the finance and entertainment industries for years. She made a name for herself as a vice president at Merrill Lynch — one of the finance industry’s investment heavyweights — before leaving to start her own wealth management firm.

“I’ve been the only woman in the room for decades — whether it be finance or the film industry,” she says. “Football, you would think, would be the place where being a woman might be an issue, but that’s not been the case at all. The XFL has been a delight. Most of the pushback for being a woman came early on in the finance and entertainment worlds.”

The obvious question, though, is can Garcia and her partners make this spring football league a success where so many others have failed? In Orlando alone, we have seen fly-by-night football teams like the Blazers, Renegades, Rage, Thunder, Tuskers and Apollos come and go quicker than the T-shirt shops on I-Drive.

However, Garcia is confident that the Orlando Guardians and the XFL will be profitable in the not-too-distant future. When I ask her about Orlando’s potential as a football market and the XFL’s future as a viable entertainment entity, she exudes passion.

“Orlando is the biggest city in the country without an NFL team and is an absolutely fantastic market for us,” she says. “As we were compiling our data of where to place teams, it was very obvious that Orlando is a city where we need to be. And, plus, I live in Orlando so it’s really important for me to be able to bring a successful professional football team to our city. We’re going to build the Orlando Guardians, and we are here to stay.

“I think our league has a sustainable long term business model,” she adds. “The flash-and-dash has to be on the field, but behind it has to be capital and investment and a group that understands live events and has the desire and innovation to make it work. I think that’s what this ownership group represents. We know we have a three- to five-year run to profitability. We’re very aware of what this is going to take and what the commitment needs to be. I know you’ve heard these same conversations with some of these other leagues, but I believe in us.”

Maybe we should believe in her, too.

Maybe she can do it.

Maybe this remarkable wife, mother, professional bodybuilder and global businesswoman can actually make spring football a success.

After all, Orlando has walked through horse manure to get to this point.

So, too, has Dany Garcia.

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com . Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2