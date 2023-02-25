Open in App
New York City, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

Rangers trade Vitali Kravtsov to Canucks as Patrick Kane maneuvering continues

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pnb99_0kzrr8xB00

The Rangers have reportedly made another move on a busy Saturday, as the team inches closer to having the ability to make a big splash for Patrick Kane.

According to multiple reports, the Blueshirts have dealt Vitali Kravtsov to the Canucks, with Emily Kaplan of ESPN reporting New York getting Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick in return.

Kravtsov, who requested a trade earlier this month, carried an $875,000 cap hit, while Lockwood arrives in a right wing swap, though he has played just 13 games at the NHL level this season, and just 28 games in his career. He has a goal and an assist so far this season.

Kravtsov, a former top-10 pick for the Blueshirts, played 48 games in his Rangers career, logging five goals and five assists in that span.

Many expected Kravtsov to be part of a deal for Kane, but the move could mean the Rangers are looking to put together a trade for Kane without needing a third team involved.

