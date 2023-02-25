Open in App
Murray, Perkins cap Iowa’s amazing rally past MSU

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins scored Iowa’s last six points in overtime, and the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State 112-106 on Saturday, capping a remarkable rally that extended the game.

Iowa trailed 91-78 with 1:34 remaining before catching fire from 3-point distance. The Hawkeyes made 6-of-9 3-pointers in the final minute and a half, including the last four in a row in the final 32 seconds to tie the game.

Perkins had two putback baskets and two free throws as Iowa closed out the win in the final minute-plus of overtime. The Hawkeyes made 17 of 36 3-pointers in regulation but did not attempt one in overtime, instead relying on the inside game of Perkins, a 6-foot-4 guard, and the 6-foot-8 Murray , who combined to score 10 of their 11 points in the extra period.

Michigan State shot 63%, made 11 of 13 from 3-point range and added 28 of 32 free throws in regulation. The Spartans’ A.J. Hoggard made 5-of-6 from the line in the final 29 seconds and the game still went to overtime when Iowa’s Payton Sandfort hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.

Murray added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Hawkeyes. Perkins had 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Sandfort made 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Filiip Rebraca added 18 points and Connor McCaffery scored 10.

Michigan State had six players in double figures, led by Tyson Walker with a season-high 31 points. Jaden Akins scored 21, Hauser 18, Malik Hall 16 and Hoggard 15. Hoggard mad 12 of 14 free throws.

There were eight ties and nine lead changes in the first half. The largest lead of the half was six points when Iowa led 24-18 and it lasted for one possession. Michigan State shot 63% and Iowa 50% in the first half, which ended tied at 42.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has 125 Big Ten victories and is one shy of tying Tom Davis for the most in program history.

Iowa plays at No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday and hosts Nebraska on March 5 to close out the regular season. Michigan State plays at Nebraska on Tuesday and hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

