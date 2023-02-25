Upcoming documentary looks at the White Sox's final year at old Comiskey Park

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A new documentary looks back at the final season of a beloved Chicago baseball park.

"Old Comiskey Park- I think fills White Sox fans, hearts and minds with a lot of nostalgia," said Matt Flesch, a lifelong White Sox fan. "Just the way that park was set up, how close we were to the field."

He's also producer/ director of Last Comiskey, a documentary about the final year at old Comiskey Park in 1990.

"I just thought how cool it would if there was a documentary on the 1990 Sox and that year at old Comiskey."

The idea for the documentary came about during the depths of the pandemic, which worked in Flesch's favor.

"This project started with COVID and the only reason I was able to do it is because all of these people that I wanted to interview were comfortable with video conferencing."

The three-part documentary will premiere on YouTube in March.

