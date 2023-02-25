Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Upcoming documentary looks at the White Sox's final year at old Comiskey Park

By Terry Keshner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoYXo_0kzrr3XY00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A new documentary looks back at the final season of a beloved Chicago baseball park.

"Old Comiskey Park- I think fills White Sox fans, hearts and minds with a lot of nostalgia," said Matt Flesch, a lifelong White Sox fan. "Just the way that park was set up, how close we were to the field."

He's also producer/ director of Last Comiskey, a documentary about the final year at old Comiskey Park in 1990.

"I just thought how cool it would if there was a documentary on the 1990 Sox and that year at old Comiskey."

The idea for the documentary came about during the depths of the pandemic, which worked in Flesch's favor.

"This project started with COVID and the only reason I was able to do it is because all of these people that I wanted to interview were comfortable with video conferencing."

The three-part documentary will premiere on YouTube in March.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Jason Heyward’s new swing makes Cubs look silly right away (Video)
Chicago, IL1 day ago
New White Sox Manager Raves About A Rising Star
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bears News: Kenny Golladay is available once again
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres star suffers significant injury
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Curtain goes down for the final time at Oak Brook theater after 27 years
Oak Brook, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy