Open in App
Yosemite National Park, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

Yosemite National Park closed due to extreme weather

By Karen Melrose,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09imrs_0kzrqkFd00

Yosemite National Park, CALIF. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The National Park Service announced Saturday morning that Yosemite National Park is officially closed and will remain so for several days.

Officials announced that starting Saturday, Yosemite National Park will be closed to the public until Wednesday, March 1 st .

Winter Storm Guidance
How to install snow chains
Winter driving safety tips
Should you warm up your car’s engine?
What to do during a power outage

The reason for the closure, they say, is due to severe winter conditions.

The only travel permitted within the park during the five day closure is limited to administrative traffic, and those who fall into that category, are advised to use the El Portal Road entrance to access the park.

Yosemite, the United States’ first state park

For the latest updates on the park and its conditions, you can click here . Or you may follow them on Facebook by clicking here

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This is how much snow Lake Tahoe ski resorts got during the blizzard conditions
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
What to expect in California’s next storm and how to prepare
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Famous Napa Valley Wineries Blanketed In Snow By Unprecedented Winter Storm
Napa, CA6 days ago
Photos document Lake Oroville's rise after storms hit California
Oroville, CA14 days ago
Thousands stranded as storm ravaged I-80 remains closed in the Sierra
Applegate, CA23 hours ago
Memorial held for sisters killed in 2022 during supervised visit with their father
Sacramento, CA21 hours ago
Ghost town is buried in 7 feet of snow with more to come
Bridgeport, CA2 days ago
Low elevation snow calls for chain controls as soon as Placerville for Sierra travelers Friday
Placerville, CA5 days ago
Low snow brings excitement to Placerville
Placerville, CA6 days ago
Heavy snow crushes buildings in the foothills and Sierra
South Lake Tahoe, CA9 hours ago
Long Range Weather Warning Issued, Upgraded From Advisory; Raiden Storm Pattern Developing For Southern California
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
This is how much it has rained in Sacramento and Northern California during the storms
Sacramento, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy