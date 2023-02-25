ksl.com

Kane incoming? Rangers trade Kravtsov, waive Leschyshyn By Kane incoming? Rangers trade Kravtsov, waive Leschyshyn, 7 days ago

By Kane incoming? Rangers trade Kravtsov, waive Leschyshyn, 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — The New York Rangers have begun the machinations necessary if a trade for Patrick Kane were to materialize. They traded winger Vitali Kravtsov... ...