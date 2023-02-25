Iowa City
Change location
See more from this location?
Iowa City, IA
ksl.com
Murray, Perkins cap Iowa's amazing rally past Michigan St.
By Murray, Perkins cap Iowa's amazing rally past Michigan St.,7 days ago
By Murray, Perkins cap Iowa's amazing rally past Michigan St.,7 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins scored Iowa's last six points in overtime, and the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State 112-106,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0