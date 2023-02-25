Open in App
DC News Now

‘South Park’ deal at center of lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. Discovery

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndMw9_0kzrpF7R00

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500 million for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

Disney pulls ‘Simpsons’ episode critical of China from streaming in Hong Kong

HBO Max, Warner’s streaming platform, was scheduled to receive the first episodes of a new “South Park” season in 2020. But the company was informed the pandemic halted production, the lawsuit says.

In spite of Warner’s exclusive rights to the show until 2025, the company alleges South Park Digital Studios, which produces the shows and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, offered two pandemic-themed specials to Paramount, which aired them in September 2020 and March 2021.

The lawsuit claims the pandemic specials should have been offered to Warner under the initial contract. The move, called “verbal trickery” in the lawsuit, drove the show’s fans to the competing Paramount platform. Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount’s cable channels, the lawsuit says.

Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched the show in 1997 and oversee the franchise, were not named in the lawsuit.

Gaining streaming rights to “South Park” is a competitive process because of the potentially lucrative market attracting more subscribers, advertisers and a loyal fan base that Warner’s lawsuit says consists mostly of young adults.

The 24-page court filing also cites a $900 million deal in 2021 between a Paramount subsidiary and South Park Digital Studios for exclusive content on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which launched the same year.

Warner claims the deal was a deliberate “scheme” between Paramount, its subsidiary MTV Entertainment Studios and South Park Digital Studios to “divert as much of the new South Park content as possible to Paramount Plus in order to boost that nascent streaming platform.”

3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing

Warner paid $1,687,500 per episode and alleges it has not yet received all episodes covered by the contract, resulting in damages of more than $200 million.

Paramount Global did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution-style killing in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
High school students pepper-sprayed at anti-racism protest in California
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
High schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight in California
Santa Rosa, CA14 hours ago
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
COVID fraudster extradited to US after more than a year on the run
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout has judges wiping away tears: ‘This is not OK’
Santa Fe, TX1 day ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Youth Reporting Center employee charged with soliciting minor, prosecutor says she ‘gained access’ through job
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
Search continues for Relisha Rudd 9 years after disappearance
Washington, DC1 day ago
Ship lost in 1894 found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic end
Alpena, MI1 day ago
Alexandria nonprofit ‘ALIVE!’ prepares for end to COVID-era SNAP benefits
Alexandria, VA22 hours ago
Person in custody, US Capitol police look for second in connection to stolen car
Washington, DC3 hours ago
House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 hour ago
LAPD may no longer send armed officers to these 28 types of police calls
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy