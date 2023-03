eastidahonews.com

Victims of former sheriff Craig Rowland file tort claim against Bingham County By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com, 5 days ago

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com, 5 days ago

BLACKFOOT — Six of the eight victims who were assaulted by former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland have notified the county of their intent to ...