Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports

By Jared Gans,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNL3U_0kzroxhE00

( The Hill ) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) falsely told a judge in 2017 that he worked for the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, multiple outlets reported Friday based on audio of a hearing they obtained and published.

Politico first obtained the audio recording of the Seattle bail hearing for a “family friend” of Santos named Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha. After the judge asked Santos where he worked, he can be heard responding, “I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs.”

“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” the judge clarified, which Santos confirmed.

Here are the groups looking into George Santos

CBS also obtained audio and confirmed that Santos made the false claim at the hearing.

Santos said during the hearing that he knew Trelha through family as their parents knew each other from Brazil.

But Trelha told Politico that Santos also lied about their connection, saying through a translator that they met through a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. He said he moved into Santos’ apartment in Winter Park, Florida, in November of that year.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Hill has reached out to Santos’ office for comment.

Trelha eventually pleaded guilty to a felony charge of access device fraud and served seven months in jail before being deported to Brazil in 2018, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that Trelha was initially arrested after a security camera caught him removing skimming equipment from a Chase ATM in Seattle. Documents revealed that officials found a fake ID and 10 potentially fraudulent cards in Trelha’s hotel room, according to the outlet.

Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues

The reports are the latest in a series of revelations about false statements Santos has made about his educational, personal and professional background, a number of which came while he was running for office. He told Piers Morgan in an interview released earlier this week that he did not think the public would learn about his fabrications because he “got away with” them during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the House.

The claims Santos has made about himself that have been revealed to be false include that he worked for Goldman Sachs, received a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, and is Jewish.

He has stepped aside from his committee assignments but so far refused to resign from his House seat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: March 3, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI1 day ago
‘Violated, bullied’: HOA makes disabled Mt. Juliet couple remove wheelchair ramp
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
Buster Murdaugh Biography, Net Worth, Wikipedia, Age, Wife, Father, Family
Wade Hampton, SC12 hours ago
‘Tired of pulling bodies out’: Popular Hardin County boating spot prone to drownings
Saltillo, TN2 days ago
No injuries reported after tree falls on top of North Nashville home
Nashville, TN1 day ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Convicted murderer apologizes to family of Nashville nurse killed on I-440
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
1 adult, 2 teens found dead in Cookeville apartment
Cookeville, TN22 hours ago
Could a wealthy Atlanta neighborhood secede from the city? Controversial issue advanced by GOP lawmakers
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Tullahoma alderman established intent, court says, will remain in her seat
Tullahoma, TN23 hours ago
Indiana ex-con found in Belle Meade with pregnant teen
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Storm-related death reported in Hendersonville neighborhood
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Large procession escorts fallen Tennessee National Guardsman back home
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy