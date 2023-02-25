Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Lairy scores 26, Miami (OH) knocks off Ohio 85-68

5 days ago

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 26 points in Miami (OH)’s 85-68 win against Ohio on Saturday.

Lairy was 9 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (11-18, 5-11 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux recorded 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

Dwight Wilson led the Bobcats (17-12, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jaylin Hunter added 19 points and two steals for Ohio. In addition, Miles Brown finished with nine points and two steals. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Avila scores 21, Indiana St. beats Evansville in MVC tourney
Evansville, IN2 hours ago
Northern Iowa wins MVC Tournament opener 75-62
Cedar Falls, IA3 hours ago
Bowles hits 6 3s again and Texas A&M advances in SEC tourney
College Station, TX2 hours ago
No. 19 UCLA women beat No. 21 Arizona in Pac-12 tourney
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Chance to revive Iowa offense excites ex-Wolverine McNamara
Iowa City, IA2 hours ago
At New Mexico St, a meltdown that runs beyond basketball
Las Cruces, NM10 hours ago
Minnesota's Whalen resigns after 3rd straight losing season
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Collins, Kalinskaya, Kostyuk, Friedsam reach Austin quarters
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond in fatal crash
Athens, GA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy