PIA open house seeks to meet national need for aviation mechanics

By Jonathan Renforth,

5 days ago

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A local airport hosted an open house on Saturday to attract potential students to a program it’s offering.

According to a recent report published by the Aviation Technician Education Council, 38% of aviation technicians across the country are at or nearing retirement age.

To help attract new workers, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its facility at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Potential students got the chance to learn about the industry and what it takes to do the job. They were able to speak with alumni and employers about possible career opportunities once they graduate.

PIA’s campus director stressed the need for more workers in the industry.

“Very few of the mechanics in the industry right now are under the age of 30. I think it’s something like 6% or less,” Joe Deramo, campus director, says. “We need new students, we need more aviation maintenance technicians to enter the workforce.”

Deramo says the program isn’t just for recent high school graduates, as it offers nontraditional students the option to pursue a career as an aviation mechanic as well.

