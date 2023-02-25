Open in App
Mckeesport, PA
Man arrested for string of robberies in Munhall, McKeesport

By Kdka News Staff,

5 days ago

A man is in custody this morning charged with a string of retail robberies in Munhall and McKeesport.

Police arrested 26-year-old James Harrington III of McKeesport for the armed robberies, including two a week apart at the Family Dollar store in McKeesport and two at the Main Street Market in Munhall.

Harrington was reportedly involved with five robberies in the area from mid-January to this past week.

The Allegheny County Police released a list of robberies Harrington committed: January 17th at D&S Food Mart, in the 900 block of Union Avenue, McKeesport; January 21st and February 20th at Main Street Market, in the 3400 block of Main Street, Munhall; February 12th and February 19th at Family Dollar, in the 100 block of Lysle Boulevard, McKeesport.

He is also being investigate for additional robberies and thefts while being held in Allegheny County Jail for processing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

