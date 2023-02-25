Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
BigCountryHomepage

Structure fire in East Abilene, AFD says house is ‘considered a total loss’

By Shelly Womack,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gpwl6_0kzrlOLm00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A house in the 1700 block of Pasadena Drive engulfed in flames early Saturday morning according to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).

Around 2:40 a.m. on February 25, AFD responded to a residential structure fire. Crews arrived to find the house fully involved in fire and made a defensive attack to contain the fire to the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwztG_0kzrlOLm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZqhj_0kzrlOLm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETieo_0kzrlOLm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4H5P_0kzrlOLm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xCNr_0kzrlOLm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eVbJ_0kzrlOLm00

No occupants were in the house at the time and AFD wrote that the building was damaged severely and is “considered a total loss.”

The damages are estimated to be $30,000 and the cause remains under investigation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
BREAKING: Car flips north of Abilene, witnesses say brakes malfunctioned
Abilene, TX23 hours ago
High winds, rain cause wrecks along Abilene area roads
Abilene, TX2 hours ago
‘It’s my favorite tanker base’: Firefighting air tankers arrive at Abilene Regional Airport
Abilene, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Four Big Country VFDs to receive $17,500 Saturday thanks to 14th annual Fire and Ice Feast
Buffalo Gap, TX1 day ago
Severe storm breaks windows of Abilene Gym
Abilene, TX1 hour ago
Abilene residence a 'total loss' after structure fire Feb. 25
Abilene, TX5 days ago
Police: Person of interest in Abilene playground arson in custody
Abilene, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Victim of fiery crash on I-20 in Taylor County identified
Sweetwater, TX2 days ago
BREAKING: Fiery Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-20 Near Abilene
Abilene, TX2 days ago
APD, Animal Control partner with Hawley Wildlife Rehab for future wildlife-related calls
Abilene, TX22 hours ago
Baird residents want answers, action for ‘rancid’ smell from Wastewater Lagoons
Baird, TX3 days ago
Sweetwater PD adds new ride to fleet
Sweetwater, TX2 hours ago
Police pursuit north of Abilene, narcotics found in stolen vehicle
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Pit bull owners used meat to train dogs to be aggressive, police report says
Abilene, TX5 hours ago
The city of Breckenridge plans on fixing the streets soon
Breckenridge, TX3 days ago
Crime Reports: ‘Johnny Appleseed’ tells Abilene police he swallowed a kilo of cocaine
Abilene, TX7 hours ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pouring beer on gas station clerk, fleeing police in skid steer
Abilene, TX2 days ago
47 Classic Cars and Trucks That Can Be Seen on the Streets of Abilene
Abilene, TX3 days ago
‘Honeydew’ in the Big Country: How to protect your plants from a sticky situation
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Abilene man arrested after evading police on skid steer
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Merkel ISD to hold active-shooter drill Monday morning
Merkel, TX3 days ago
‘Probably the worst roads here in Abilene’: Mobile home park potholes cause problems for residents, city & delivery drivers
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Number of children up for adoption in Abilene area rises to highest level in 10 years
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Abilene woman drives over husband's foot with van after domestic dispute
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Crime Reports: Suspect accused of stealing $51K worth of coins from elderly Abilene resident
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Cisco police arrest man caught transporting migrants
Cisco, TX2 days ago
UPDATE: Abilene police arrest suspect accused of leading deputies on chase
Abilene, TX2 days ago
GALLERY: Home involved in Abilene drive-by shot 20+ times, victim shot in mouth
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of uploading explicit videos of ex online
Abilene, TX1 day ago
‘Our floor would be wall to wall with kids’: Sweetwater couple adopt 7 kids, encourages others to foster
Sweetwater, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy