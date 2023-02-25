Structure fire in East Abilene, AFD says house is ‘considered a total loss’

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A house in the 1700 block of Pasadena Drive engulfed in flames early Saturday morning according to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).
Around 2:40 a.m. on February 25, AFD responded to a residential structure fire. Crews arrived to find the house fully involved in fire and made a defensive attack to contain the fire to the house.
No occupants were in the house at the time and AFD wrote that the building was damaged severely and is “considered a total loss.”
The damages are estimated to be $30,000 and the cause remains under investigation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
