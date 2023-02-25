Structure fire in East Abilene, AFD says house is ‘considered a total loss’

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A house in the 1700 block of Pasadena Drive engulfed in flames early Saturday morning according to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).

Around 2:40 a.m. on February 25, AFD responded to a residential structure fire. Crews arrived to find the house fully involved in fire and made a defensive attack to contain the fire to the house.

No occupants were in the house at the time and AFD wrote that the building was damaged severely and is “considered a total loss.”

The damages are estimated to be $30,000 and the cause remains under investigation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.

