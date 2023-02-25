Open in App
KTSM

IRS tax deductions: Does volunteer work count?

By Russell Falcon,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3OUl_0kzrlEWW00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you pitched in at any food drives or trash pickups over the past year? Volunteer work is always valuable but does it have any tax-deductible value on your federal taxes?

While the short answer is no, this doesn’t necessarily mean some costs associated with volunteer work can’t be deducted. More on that shortly.

$2, or more? How rarely seen bills could be worth beyond their printed value

As the IRS explains, these are not tax deductible:

  • “The value of a volunteer’s time or services”
  • The value of using a volunteer’s space or equipment

Volunteer costs that are eligible tax deductions include:

  • Unreimbursed expenses related to travel (lodging and meal costs for overnight trips), including the actual cost of gas/oil spent or a rate of $0.14 per mile. Additionally, parking and toll costs can be deducted.
  • Unreimbursed expenses for buying and/or cleaning volunteer clothing or uniforms.

There are many stipulations to deducing these costs, however.

For costs of travel, the IRS says you can’t deduct expenses for vehicle repair/maintenance, depreciation, registration fees, insurance or tires — even if these costs are due to volunteer work. It’s also noted that the IRS isn’t likely to allow deductions for travel “unless there is no significant element of personal pleasure, recreation or vacation in such travel.” Translation: first-class airfare and a stay at a 5-star hotel may not qualify.

Which states have the most — and least — expensive pizza pies

As far as volunteer clothing goes, the IRS particularly states that volunteer items that can also be used for non-volunteer use may not be eligible for deduction.

It’s also important to know whether the organization you’re volunteering for qualifies as a charitable organization according to IRS’ definitions. Types of qualified organizations, sometimes called “50% limit organizations,” include churches, publicly supported charities, and certain educational organizations.

The IRS says organizations will typically be able to tell you if they’re a 50% limit organization.

For full details, you can visit the IRS’ Charities and Their Volunteers explainer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after allegedly beating brother to death
Deming, NM2 days ago
UPDATE: Las Cruces 12-year-old girl found
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Bus driver arrested after 5-year-old student left behind in Edinburg school bus, police say
Edinburg, TX21 hours ago
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Organ Mountain High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student, providing alcohol
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Jurassic-era insect found near Arkansas Walmart
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Tyler employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Jefferson High School ‘hold protocol’ lifted; Police investigating
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Body of a man with gunshot wounds found in desert area in Anthony
Anthony, TX1 day ago
El Paso police arrest DPS agent after alleged assault
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry anticipates more clients amid cut SNAP benefits
Waco, TX1 day ago
This cat spent 6 days alone in a Las Vegas hotel before anyone noticed
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
What is ‘whiskey fungus’? Jack Daniels facilities blamed for sticky black substance covering Tennessee neighborhood
Mulberry, TN5 hours ago
El Paso restaurant hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ event for teens
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL2 days ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Keene, NH4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy