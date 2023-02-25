Open in App
HuffPost

Woman Connected To Lady Gaga Dog Theft Sues For Reward Money

By Marco Margaritoff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkFvz_0kzrkPjo00

Lady Gaga is being sued by Jennifer McBride, the woman who returned the singer’s stolen dogs last year , for not paying the $500,000 reward Gaga reportedly offered to anyone who would return them.

In the lawsuit obtained by BuzzFeed News , McBride alleged the Grammy winner “defrauded” her “by making a promise without intent to perform.” As a result, McBride, who was eventually arrested in connection with snatching Gaga’s dogs , claimed in the suit she’s suffered pain, suffering, mental anguish — and loss of enjoyment of life.

The French bulldogs were stolen in a robbery on Feb. 24, 2021, where Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fisher was shot in the chest. McBride returned the dogs at the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Community station on Feb. 26 after Gaga offered the reward with “no questions asked.”

A representative for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4856Y6_0kzrkPjo00
Gaga was presumably willing to pay someone the $500,000 reward for returning her stolen dogs — until one of the thieves responsible asked for it.

Authorities arrested McBride along with James Howard Jackson, Lafayette Whaley and Jaylin White — whose father McBride was reportedly dating — later that year and charged her with accessory to attempted murder before prosecutors scaled back.

McBride was charged with one count of receiving stolen property instead and was sentenced to two years of probation, The Los Angeles Times reported. Jackson received 21 years , while Whaley and White were sentenced to four years for second-degree robbery.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Britney Spears Reportedly Warned by Animal Control After Her Doberman Bit Elderly Man
Thousand Oaks, CA5 days ago
Woman sent X-rated photos of Marine ex to his family, girlfriend, posted online: suit
Mount Ephraim, NJ11 days ago
A toddler tattled on a hiding fugitive after all the adults in the house refused to tell police where she was, Kentucky sheriffs say
Williamsburg, KY3 days ago
Utah Woman and Dog Die in Fire After Allegedly Being Locked in Storage Unit by Boyfriend
Murray, UT6 days ago
City, family reach $2M settlement in fatal police shooting
Palm Beach Gardens, FL5 days ago
Wife Of Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Shares Painful Update
San Francisco, CA45 minutes ago
TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
Herriman, UT6 days ago
Georgia woman crashes SUV into Popeyes after her order was missing biscuits, authorities say
Augusta, GA7 days ago
Alex Murdaugh Branded Liar, Thief, 'Family Annihilator' In Closing Statements
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Authorities seek arrest of man who allegedly mined crypto under a high school and stole $18,000 of electricity
Cohasset, MA6 days ago
Aaron Carter's Mother Demands Homicide Investigation, Says He Faced Death Threats
Lancaster, CA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy