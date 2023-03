vuhoops.com

Dixon’s 31 points leads Villanova to 79-67 win over No. 19 Creighton By Perry_Sopinsky, 5 days ago

By Perry_Sopinsky, 5 days ago

The Villanova Wildcats were able to pick up their second consecutive top 25 ranked and Quad 1 win, defeating the 19th-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 79-67, behind ...