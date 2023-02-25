Open in App
Lansing, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing Christian, Perry set to join CMAC for 2023-24 school year

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

5 days ago
Lansing Christian and Perry have found new homes for their athletic futures.

The Central Michigan Athletic Conference on Saturday announced the additions of both schools to its league starting next year. Their additions were approved

Lansing Christian and Perry were both in need of a new conference with the seven-team Greater Lansing Athletic Conference losing a majority of its members. Olivet and Lakewood announced in the fall their moves to the Capital Area Activities Conference, while Leslie is moving to the Cascades Conference and Maple Valley to the Big 8.

Those moves left Lansing Christian, Perry and Stockbridge – the other founding members of the GLAC in 2014 – without conferences.

Lansing Christian and Perry join a CMAC that includes Bath, Dansville, Fowler, Laingsburg, Pewamo-Westphalia, Potterville, Portland St. Patrick and Saranac.

There were already working relationships between CMAC and GLAC schools with the members of both combining in sports like soccer and golf.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

