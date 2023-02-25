Open in App
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The road to a state girls' basketball title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette,

5 days ago

The MIAA has released the state tournament brackets and schedule based on the final power ratings for girls' basketball. Here's the seedings and schedule for the Central Mass. teams as they chase a state championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FzIb_0kzrchxg00

Division 1

Seeding

  1. Andover (21-0)
  2. Bishop Feehan (16-4)
  3. Woburn (19-1)
  4. Wachusett (18-2)
  5. Brookline (16-4)
  6. Framingham (14-6)
  7. Bridgewater-Raynham (17-3)
  8. North Andover (14-6)
  9. Lexington (16-4)
  10. Newton North (15-6)
  11. Winchester (14-6)
  12. Springfield Central (17-2)
  13. Chelmsford (15-5)
  14. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6)
  15. Franklin (16-4)
  16. Belmont (13-9)
  17. Central Catholic (8-12)
  18. Newton South (11-9)
  19. Needham (8-10)
  20. Wellesley (9-11)
  21. Attleborough (16-6)
  22. Methuen (12-8)
  23. Mansfield (13-7)
  24. Reading (11-9)
  25. Weymouth (11-9)
  26. Durfee (15-5)
  27. Quincy (16-4)
  28. New Bedford (13-7)
  29. Algonquin (12-8)
  30. Peabody (16-4)
  31. Marshfield (14-6)
  32. Acton-Boxborough (14-6)
  33. King Philip (11-9)
  34. Plymouth North (13-7)
  35. Waltham (10-10)
  36. Lynn Classical (20-0)
  37. Brockton (13-7)
  38. Doherty (11-7)
  39. Lynn Engligh (11-9)
  40. Everett (10-10)
  41. Malden (11-9)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminary

No. 38 Doherty at No. 27 Quincy, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 29 Algonquin at No. 4 Wachusett, 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNh8K_0kzrchxg00

Division 2

Seeding

  1. Walpole (18-2)
  2. Medfield (19-1)
  3. Wakefield (18-2)
  4. Westwood (16-4)
  5. Foxborough (19-1)
  6. Dracut (16-6)
  7. Newburyport (17-3)
  8. Pentucket (17-4)
  9. Norwood (13-7)
  10. Wayland (17-4)
  11. Nashoba (16-4)
  12. South (20-0)
  13. Chicopee (15-5)
  14. Whitman-Hanson (13-7)
  15. Billerica (10-10)
  16. Amherst-Pelham (16-4)
  17. Tewksbury (9-11)
  18. Oliver Ames (11-9)
  19. Leominster (13-7)
  20. Shepherd Hill (14-6)
  21. Hanover (14-5)
  22. Westborough (13-8)
  23. Masconomet (13-7)
  24. Holyoke (12-8)
  25. Ashland (9-11)
  26. Burlington (9-11)
  27. Notre Dame-Hingham (14-6)
  28. Holliston (8-12)
  29. Dartmouth (11-9)
  30. Grafton (17-3)
  31. Bedford (11-9)
  32. Longmeadow (12-8)
  33. Northampton (12-8)
  34. Pembroke (11-9)
  35. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-5)
  36. Middleborough (11-11-)
  37. Somerset-Berkley (12-8)
  38. Marlborough (9-9)
  39. Ursuline Academy (10-10)
  40. Falmouth (12-10)
  41. Minnechaug (10-10)
  42. Marblehead (10-7)
  43. Agawam (10-10)
  44. Commerce (12-8)

Schedule

Tuesday's preliminary

No. 38 Marlborough at No. 27 Notre Dame-Hingham, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's preliminary

No. 35 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 30 Grafton, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 22 Westborough at No. 11 Nashoba, 5:30 p.m.

No. 20 Shepherd Hill at No. 13 Chicopee, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Leominster at No. 14 Whitman-Hanson, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 21 Hanover at No. 12 South, 6:30 p.m.

Division 3

Seeding

  1. St. Mary's (18-2)
  2. Norwell (18-2)
  3. Bishop Fenwick (13-7)
  4. Rockland (18-2)
  5. Dover-Sherborn (14-6)
  6. Norton (15-5)
  7. Hudson (18-2)
  8. Medway (10-10)
  9. North Reading (15-5)
  10. Fontbonne (12-8)
  11. Archbishop Williams (11-9)
  12. Tantasqua (17-3)
  13. Bishop Stang (14-8)
  14. Watertown (10-9)
  15. Pittsfield (17-3)
  16. Sandwich (15-4)
  17. East Bridgewater (12-10)
  18. Stoneham (5-15)
  19. Oakmont (12-8)
  20. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-8)
  21. Abington (10-12)
  22. Saugus (13-7)
  23. Greater Lowell Tech (17-3)
  24. Arlington Catholic (6-14)
  25. Nipmuc (13-6)
  26. Auburn (15-5)
  27. Dedham (5-15)
  28. Lynnfield (9-11)
  29. Apponequet (10-10)
  30. Quabbin (9-11)
  31. Diman (15-5)
  32. Ipswich (10-10)
  33. Belchertown (10-10)
  34. AMSA (12-8)
  35. Lowell Catholic (10-8)
  36. Shawsheen Tech (11-8)
  37. Southeastern Voke (10-8)
  38. Putnam Voke (10-10)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminary

No. 34 AMSA at No. 31 Diman, 7 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 25 Nipmuc at No. 8 Medway, 6 p.m.

No. 30 Quabbin at No. 3 Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 21 Abington at No. 12 Tantasqua, 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 Oakmont at No. 14 Watertown, 7 p.m.

Saturday's first round

No. 26 Auburn at No. 7 Hudson, 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIHcS_0kzrchxg00

Division 4

Seeding

  1. Cathedral (15-3)
  2. Tyngsborough (15-5)
  3. Wahconah (17-3)
  4. Notre Dame (16-4)
  5. Cohasset (14-6)
  6. Malden Catholic (12-8)
  7. Littleton (15-5)
  8. Mashpee (17-5)
  9. Joseph Case (15-5)
  10. Millbury (13-7)
  11. Bourne (17-3)
  12. Winthrop (10-12)
  13. Manchester Essex (15-5)
  14. Easthampton (18-3)
  15. Northbridge (13-7)
  16. South Hadley (13-7)
  17. Pope Francis (17-3)
  18. Uxbridge (11-8)
  19. Valley Tech (14-6)
  20. Blue Hills (18-2)
  21. Monomoy (13-7)
  22. Hamilton-Wenham (8-12)
  23. Frontier (13-7)
  24. West Bridgewater (10-10)
  25. Bay Path (15-5)
  26. Mahar (11-9)
  27. Tech Boston (17-5)
  28. Monument Mountain (9-11)
  29. Southwick Regional (12-8)
  30. New Mission (13-9)
  31. Clinton (6-14)
  32. Hampshire (6-13)
  33. Lynn Tech (14-6)
  34. Fenway (12-8)
  35. Maimonides (11-3)
  36. Matignon (12-6)
  37. Fellowship Christian (8-7)
  38. South Lancaster (16-5)
  39. Pioneer Valley (13-3)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminaries

No. 38 South Lancaster at No. 27 Tech Boston, 5 p.m.

No. 34 Fenway at No. 31 Clinton, 6 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 19 Valley Tech at No. 14 Easthampton, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Frontier at No. 10 Millbury, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 18 Uxbridge at No. 15 Northbridge, 6 p.m.

Matignon/Southwick vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. (St. John's)

No. 25 Bay Path at No. 8 Mashpee, 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rkbz4_0kzrchxg00

Division 5

Seeding

  1. Millis (12-8)
  2. Springfield International (16-4)
  3. Sutton (17-3)
  4. Hoosac Valley (16-4)
  5. Georgetown (12-8)
  6. Westport (16-4)
  7. West Boylston (14-5)
  8. Palmer (15-4)
  9. Maynard (9-10)
  10. Tahanto (15-5)
  11. Ayer-Shirley (16-4)
  12. Quaboag (14-6)
  13. Lenox (16-4)
  14. Carver (9-13)
  15. Taconic (6-13)
  16. St. Bernard's (12-7)
  17. Franklin Tech (18-2)
  18. Hopedale (9-11)
  19. Minuteman (18-2)
  20. Hull (6-12)
  21. Old Colony (14-6)
  22. South Shore Voke (16-4)
  23. Drury (10-10)
  24. Monson (8-12)
  25. Prospect Hill (17-1)
  26. Gardner (13-7)
  27. St. John Paul II (15-4)
  28. Upper Cape Cod (11-9)
  29. Academy of the Pacific Rim (13-2)
  30. Renaissance (12-8)
  31. Whitinsville Christian (8-11)
  32. Pioneer Valley (12-8)
  33. Salem Academy (16-4)
  34. Nashoba Tech (14-6)
  35. Turners Falls (11-9)
  36. Norfolk County (13-7)
  37. Avon (11-7)
  38. Neighborhood House (10-3)
  39. Cape Cod Tech (9-7)
  40. St. Mary-Westfield (15-2)
  41. Boston United (12-8)
  42. Innovation (11-9)
  43. Boston Collegiate Charter (9-2)
  44. Mt. Alvernia (10-10)
  45. Brighton (11-5)
  46. Hampden Charter-East (14-6)
  47. Bay State Academy (13-7)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminary

No. 34 Nashoba Tech at No. 31 Whitinsville Christian, 5 p.m.

Thursday's first round

Innovation/Drury winner at No. 10 Tahanto, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Franklin County Tech at No. 16 St. Bernard's, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

Boston United/Monson winner at No. 9 Maynard, 5 p.m.

Renaissance at No. 3 Sutton, 5:30 p.m.

Gardner at No. 7 West Boylston, 7 p.m.

Boston Collegiate Charter/South Shore Voke at No. 11 Ayer-Shirley, TBA

Mt. Alverina/Old Colony at No. 12 Quaboag, TBA

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The road to a state girls' basketball title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

