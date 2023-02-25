Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah

5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you hear WSAV News 3 is helping us bring the sunshine to our viewers across the country with our series, TODAY’s Winter Escape?

Our final stop is beautiful and historic Savannah and we want to see your smiling faces!

It’s all happening Monday morning February live on TODAY and WSAV News 3! We hope you can join in on the fun!

