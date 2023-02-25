TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah

Savannah
Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you hear WSAV News 3 is helping us bring the sunshine to our viewers across the country with our series, TODAY’s Winter Escape?
Our final stop is beautiful and historic Savannah and we want to see your smiling faces!
It’s all happening Monday morning February live on TODAY and WSAV News 3! We hope you can join in on the fun!
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0