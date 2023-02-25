Open in App
Broome County, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

M-E to host community forum on dangers of fentanyl

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEOjs_0kzrasUr00

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On March 1st, The Maine-Endwell Central School District and Broome County are hosting a community forum on the rising danger of fentanyl.

It will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Maine-Endwell Middle School Auditorium.

The district says, “As school communities, it is our responsibility to educate our families and
provide opportunities to learn and have questions answered. Equally important, we need to give our families toolkits and strategies from community organizations and resources dedicated to this type of work.”

The evening will include:

  • 6:00 – 6:10: Introductions of guests and overview of the night
  • 6:10 – 6:30: View nationally acclaimed movie: “Dead on Arrival,” by Dominic Tierno
  • 6:30 – 6:55: Facilitated questions about the movie with panelists
  • 6:55 – 7:30: Question & answer session with audience

Panelists will include substance abuse prevention, mental health and suicide prevention, law enforcement, social worker, substance-use treatment provider, and opioid overdose prevention representatives.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maine State newsLocal Maine State
Several local schools closed or delayed
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BC Arts Council to host poetry workshop
Binghamton, NY9 hours ago
Auchinachie Cares: Binghamton Rescue Mission
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Resciniti launches re-election campaign for City Council
Binghamton, NY10 hours ago
Binghamton contracting NAPA Autoparts for parts dpt.
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Windsor student selected for statewide poetry contest
Windsor, NY2 days ago
New Cayuga Health location opening in Cortland
Cortland, NY3 days ago
Remembering Dave Lindsey
Binghamton, NY4 hours ago
African Music and Dance class performs at Vestal
Vestal, NY2 days ago
Bronx man convicted of Binghamton burglary
Binghamton, NY11 hours ago
Matt Ryan running for Broome Co. D.A.
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Clear Path for Veterans opens local office
Vestal, NY3 days ago
Norwich woman wanted for drug possession
Norwich, NY1 day ago
Koffman Innovations: 2nd Heaven
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Cornell Cooperative to host poultry raising workshop
Dickinson, NY5 days ago
Mosaic installation coming to Zoo’s Imagination Forest
Cortland, NY4 hours ago
Man accused of forcible rape in Hancock
Hancock, NY2 days ago
Dave Lindsey, the father of Cheri, passes away
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Cancer survivor shares her message of hope
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Cesar Santander at Brunelli Art Gallery
Binghamton, NY4 hours ago
Police searching for shopping scammer in Binghamton
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Binghamton’s 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Binghamton, NY4 hours ago
Felon going to jail after cutting off ankle monitor
Albany, NY2 days ago
Sidney residents accused of selling meth in front of child
Sidney, NY2 days ago
Cortland Police looking for alleged package thief
Cortland, NY11 hours ago
William Mattar giving away Uber vouchers for St. Patrick’s Day
Binghamton, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy