M-E to host community forum on dangers of fentanyl

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On March 1st, The Maine-Endwell Central School District and Broome County are hosting a community forum on the rising danger of fentanyl.

It will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Maine-Endwell Middle School Auditorium.

The district says, “As school communities, it is our responsibility to educate our families and

provide opportunities to learn and have questions answered. Equally important, we need to give our families toolkits and strategies from community organizations and resources dedicated to this type of work.”

The evening will include:

6:00 – 6:10: Introductions of guests and overview of the night

6:10 – 6:30: View nationally acclaimed movie: “Dead on Arrival,” by Dominic Tierno

6:30 – 6:55: Facilitated questions about the movie with panelists

6:55 – 7:30: Question & answer session with audience

Panelists will include substance abuse prevention, mental health and suicide prevention, law enforcement, social worker, substance-use treatment provider, and opioid overdose prevention representatives.

