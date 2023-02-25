Open in App
Colquitt, GA
See more from this location?
The Albany Herald

Swamp Gravy takes audience to 'Way Back When' as new show opens at Colquitt theater

By From staff reports,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tk3yh_0kzrZLCP00
“Way Back When,” the newest production from Swamp Gravy, opens on Friday at the Cotton Hall theater in Colquitt. Special Photo: Swamp Gravy

COLQUITT — You can hear it in the creak of your grandma’s rocking chair. You can see it in the scratches on a hardwood floor. You can feel it in the warmth of a quilt passed down from one generation to the next … all the life and memories that came before us.

That’s the feeling you’re sure to leave with after watching “Way Back When,” the brand-new edition of Georgia’s Official Folk-Life Play, Swamp Gravy, opening this weekend in Colquitt. Telling stories of things passed down, first dates gone wrong, slumber party disasters, and the memories that we leave behind on the way, “Way Back When” is a romp of a play that will have you laughing and touch your heart.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Blakely’s Long Road to Recovery
Blakely, GA2 days ago
Tift Park Community Market set to open 10th season in Albany
Albany, GA1 day ago
Sense of history piques coin club president Will Ragan's interest
Albany, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘We got the call an hour before the ceremony’: Local couple reacts to wedding day house fire
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Raising Cane’s opening soon
Tallahassee, FL7 hours ago
Mitchell Co. elementary school closes Black History Month with living wax museum
Camilla, GA1 day ago
Gulf’s deadliest weather isn’t what you may think
Destin, FL3 days ago
3 Alabama doughnut shops ranked among the best in America by Yelp
Gulf Shores, AL8 days ago
Family, friends rally in Leon County to get justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Thomasville Police Department honors 4th-grader with Chief's Coin
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
Phoebe physicians recognized for advancements in cancer care
Albany, GA11 hours ago
Ambushed in Eufaula: Alabama’s forgotten race massacre
Eufaula, AL7 days ago
1 hospitalized following shooting in southeast Alabama
Gordon, AL3 days ago
Truck spins out of control on I-75, collides with guard rail
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Thomasville Fire Rescue warns public of recent text message scam
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Douglass - Elite Eight
Albany, GA1 day ago
Albany police search for man missing since August 2022
Albany, GA1 day ago
1 killed in late-night Dothan shooting
Dothan, AL8 days ago
APD: Man wanted for child molestation
Albany, GA2 days ago
One person injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Collision closes lanes on North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Jackson County man charged with DUI manslaughter
Grand Ridge, FL3 days ago
Parents of murder victim speaks out; searching for justice and end to gun violence
Dothan, AL6 days ago
New Restaurants Coming Soon To Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL16 days ago
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Sneads woman
Sneads, FL2 days ago
Albany City Commission OKs funding for projects
Albany, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy