Swamp Gravy takes audience to 'Way Back When' as new show opens at Colquitt theater

“Way Back When,” the newest production from Swamp Gravy, opens on Friday at the Cotton Hall theater in Colquitt. Special Photo: Swamp Gravy

COLQUITT — You can hear it in the creak of your grandma’s rocking chair. You can see it in the scratches on a hardwood floor. You can feel it in the warmth of a quilt passed down from one generation to the next … all the life and memories that came before us.

That’s the feeling you’re sure to leave with after watching “Way Back When,” the brand-new edition of Georgia’s Official Folk-Life Play, Swamp Gravy, opening this weekend in Colquitt. Telling stories of things passed down, first dates gone wrong, slumber party disasters, and the memories that we leave behind on the way, “Way Back When” is a romp of a play that will have you laughing and touch your heart.