PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Best PS5 Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting one of the best games available on PS5, plus its follow-up. Unfortunately, the offer will be limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, which means if you're subscribed to the standard tier of the subscription service, you're out of luck. As for the game in question, it's a Naughty Dog game. While much of the world is fixated on The Last of Us thanks to the HBO show, many PlayStation fans primarily know Naughty Dog for Uncharted . To this end, both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are coming to the aforementioned tiers of PS Plus next month.

For those that don't know: the latest mainline installment in the Uncharted series, Uncharted 4 , was released back in 2016 to a 93 on Metacritic. In addition to being one of the highest-rated games on PS4, it was one of the best-selling games on the console. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a standalone expansion of Uncharted 4 that was released a year later in 2017. Dumping Nathan Drake as the protagonist for secondary character Chloe Frazer, it did not review or sell as well. In 2022, the pair of games were remastered and bundled together for the PS5. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for the pair of Uncharted titles:

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - "Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he's willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves."

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - "In order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India's Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In Chloe's greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she's willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy."

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest PS Plus news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment or 47 letting us know what you think. What do you think of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection being offered via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium?