Gregory Peck’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ script sells for over $84K

The script used by 20th century superstar Gregory Peck for his Oscar-winning performance in “To Kill a Mockingbird” sold for $84,375 at auction.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions sold the 1962 leather-bound copy belonging to the late actor Thursday as part of a larger auction of personal property from the estate of Peck and his wife, Veronique.

“It took a few minutes” to sell, said Robert Wilonsky, communications director at Heritage Auctions. “There was a pretty significant bidding war over it.”

Peck portrayed lawyer Atticus Finch in the movie adaptation of the bestselling Harper Lee novel, for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1962. Nominated for five Academy Awards, it was the prolific actor’s only win, despite being one of the top stars of his day.

“I watched it in elementary school like five times,” Wilonsky said of “Mockingbird” on film. “So every kid in America knows Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch.”

Peck won the 1963 Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Atticus Finch. Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Although he could not reveal the auction winner’s name, he said participants were “real collectors and lovers of Hollywood.”

Prior to the auction, Wilonsky spoke to Peck’s son, Anthony, who gushed about his father’s connection to the beloved fictional character.

“As his son told me about a month ago, ‘Gregory Peck was Atticus Finch in real life in so many ways,'” he said. “So we identified with him as an audience, but his family also thought of him in the same way. He was that honest guy.”

A signed copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” given by author Harper Lee to Gregory and Veronique Peck, was also sold during the auction. HA.com

Peck died in 2003. Veronique lived until 2012.

The one-of-a-kind script is complete with photos of Peck on the “Mockingbird” set.

“It’s a really personal, wonderful, loving memento from a really iconic role,” Wilonsky said.

The auction, which included 246 lots, lasted more than six hours.

Other pieces included a signed copy of the book that Lee gifted Peck and his wife Veronique, a journalist and philanthropist he married in 1955, which sold for $35,000.

It’s inscription read, “To Gregory and Veronique: You have a unique place in my heart. Harper.”