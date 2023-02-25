Open in App
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spotted on date night in Paris

By Tamantha Ryan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQhkE_0kzrYXa600

Date night in the city of love.

Brad Pitt was spotted at dinner with his rumored girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in Paris on Friday.

The couple was captured in a video posted on Twitter by Paris Match magazine chatting with others at their table at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées, while seated next to each other.

De Ramon can be seen in the clip wearing a sparkling silver dress with spaghetti straps, while Pitt, 59, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The movie star was in France to present “Fight Club” director David Fincher with an honorary award at the 48th César Film Awards.

Exclusif : Brad Pitt et sa petite amie Inès de Ramon au Fouquet’s des Champs Élysées, après la cérémonie des César. #Cesar2023 #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/QZB6N72kxE

— Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 25, 2023

Sources told People Saturday that de Ramon and Pitt arrived in the European country separately.

The actor — who has been filming “Wolves” in New York City — landed in Paris on Thursday, while the jewelry designer arrived a day later.

Pitt’s rep declined to comment on the rumored lovers’ sighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5MWd_0kzrYXa600
Prior to dinner, Pitt presented “Fight Club” director David Fincher with an honorary award at the 48th César Film Awards.
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Pitt and de Ramon’s recent outing comes a week after the Anita Ko Jewelry exec’s estranged husband, Paul Wesley, officially filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

The “Vampire Diaries” star, 40, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and noted that they will decide how to divide their assets at a later time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQdEK_0kzrYXa600
Pitt and de Ramon’s latest outing comes just a week after her estranged husband, Paul Wesley, filed for divorce.
paulwesley/Instagram

De Ramon and Pitt first sparked dating rumors in November, when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles.

Per photos obtained by Page Six at the time, the duo arrived at the venue together and met up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbmC3_0kzrYXa600
Pitt and the jewelry company executive first sparked dating rumors last November.
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

The “Fight Club” star and de Ramon hugged and held hands as they made their way inside for the concert.

Most recently, the Academy Award winner reportedly sent de Ramon a huge bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to her office in LA for Valentine’s Day.

She was later spotted flashing a big smile as she held the gifts while leaving work.

