Rockets, James Harden's Potential Reunion 'Very Real Possibility'

It appears that James Harden is strongly considering re-joining the Houston Rockets this off-season during free agency.

It's hard to imagine why James Harden would leave a championship-contending team with the Philadelphia 76ers to reunite with the Houston Rockets . But with NBA free agency five months away, it appears Harden is strongly considering the latter.

According to ESPN , Harden's chances of returning to Houston is a "very real possibility."

"James Harden still spends a lot of time in Houston," Tim MacMahon said. "Spends his summers in Houston. Works out at the Rockets’ facility on a regular basis. It’s a very real possibility. And Harden, by the way, never shot it down. He just said ‘I don’t know where that came from.'"

Harden signed a two-year $68.6 million contract with the Sixers in June but could re-enter free agency in July.

His future with the 76ers remains a fluid situation. The most significant reasons that will determine Harden's future in Philadelphia are post-season success and whether or not he could land a long-term contract with the franchise.

The Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021 . And Houston has since added a young corps of talent headlined by Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

Harden played for the Rockets for nine seasons. He averaged 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 621 games. He won his lone MVP award in 2018 after leading the Rockets to a 65-17 record.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN