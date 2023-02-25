Penguins Lose Kasperi Kapanen to Waivers

The St. Louis Blue have taken Kasperi Kapanen off of the Pittsburgh Penguins hands via the waiver wire.

The second tenure of Kasperi Kapanen in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization has come to a thud of an end.

The Penguins placed Kapanen on waivers following a brutal 7-2 defeat from the Edmonton Oilers, and the St. Louis Blues made the claim.

Kapanen, and his entire contract, are now a member of the Blues and no longer an issue for Ron Hextall and Mike Sullivan.

Prior to the claiming, both Hextall and Sullivan spoke highly of Kapanen, but his abilities weren’t equating to consistent production.

In 162 career games with the Penguins, Kapanen recorded 29 goals and 53 assists for 82 total points.

Kapanen was originally a Penguins draft pick from 2014, but was soon traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Phils Kessel deal.

The Penguins re-acquired Kapanen in August of 2020 after he had proven his worth as an NHL player with the Maple Leafs.

General manager Ron Hextall rewarded Kapanen’s abysmal 2021-22 season with a two-year contract extension that quickly became an anchor for the Penguins.

Waiving his deal was the only resort to free up enough space to bring Jan Rutta back from long-term injured reserve.

