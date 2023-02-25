Open in App
Olyphant, PA
WBRE

2nd-Alarm fire rages at former Olyphant slaughterhouse

By Justin Glowacki,

5 days ago

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fire departments from across Lackawanna County are responding to a fire at the old slaughterhouse in Olyphant.

One hospitalized after rollover crash on Rt. 309

Officials tell Eyewitness News first responders learned of the fire at 218 Hull Street just after 1:00 p.m.

Emergency responder officials say the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire as crews work on extinguishing the flames.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene saw several fire departments responding including Olyphant, Dickson City, Blakely, and at least five others from the area.

UPDATE: A state police fire marshal has ruled the cause of the blaze as arson .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

