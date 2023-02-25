2nd-Alarm fire rages at former Olyphant slaughterhouse

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fire departments from across Lackawanna County are responding to a fire at the old slaughterhouse in Olyphant.

Officials tell Eyewitness News first responders learned of the fire at 218 Hull Street just after 1:00 p.m.

Emergency responder officials say the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire as crews work on extinguishing the flames.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene saw several fire departments responding including Olyphant, Dickson City, Blakely, and at least five others from the area.

UPDATE: A state police fire marshal has ruled the cause of the blaze as arson .

