East Palestine, OH
‘The View:’ Resident Near East Palestine Disaster Fires Back After Joy Behar Comments

By Taylor Cunningham,

5 days ago
(Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

A woman who lives near East Palestine, Ohio, is speaking out after The View’s Joy Behar said the ecologically disastrous Feb. 3 train derailment happened because the community voted for Trump.

The daytime talk show panel sat down on Thursday, Feb. 23, to discuss the ongoing chemical crisis. During the conversation, Behar accused the Trump administration of loosening regulations and creating an environment that allows corporations to cut corners for profit.

The majority of the city supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. So Behar directly spoke to the resident and shared her opinion of their political affiliations.

“That’s who you voted for,” she told the residents. “I don’t know why they would ever vote for him. Somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office. That’s who you voted for in that district — Donald Trump, who reduces all safety.”

The following day, Ashley Bennett, who lives in Pennsylvania, a few miles from the accident site, sat down with Fox and Friends and asked Joy Behar to put politics aside for now.

“It’s not time to play politics,” she urged.

Behar’s comments came after Trump made a stop in East Palestine to speak to the locals, hand out water, and assess the situation on Wed. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the town the next day.

Bennett stressed that residents are still dealing with the fallout. And many have not been able to return to their homes since the day of the accident. Bennett asked that everyone stop arguing and focus on helping the victims.

Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Responds to Joy Behar’s East Palestine Comments

“These people are real American people,” she continued. “They have names. Their children have names. Their pets have names. I think that we need to set politics aside, and we really need to get the help in here for the people that need it.”

Joy Behar’s co-hosts largely agreed with her sentiment, but several other people have come out against her words, including former The View panelist, Meghan McCain.

“The people of east Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water. This is just an evil thing to say,” she wrote on Twitter. ” I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can.”

