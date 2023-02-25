What to Know and How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Arizona State, Game 2

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State baseball takes on Arizona State in the second game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball (3-3) will look to bounce back after falling 13-4 to the visiting Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday in game filled with pitching woes.

Before that, State split a two-game series with ULM, losing the first contest, 11-5, before getting a 14-3 win over the team on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils remain undefeated on the season, opening things up by sweeping San Diego State in a three-game series and picking up another win over UNLV ahead of the victory over MSU.

Here's what to know and how to tune in as ASU and MSU meet again in Starkville:

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, Mississippi)

Weather: 65 degrees, Cloudy

When: Feb. 25, 5 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN SEC Network +

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)