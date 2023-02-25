Open in App
CowbellCorner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Arizona State, Game 2

By Crissy Froyd,

5 days ago

Keep up with the action live as Mississippi State baseball takes on Arizona State in the second game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball now sits at 3-3 overall at the start of the 2023 season after falling 13-4 the the undefeated Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday in Starkville.

The series continues as the two teams meet again Saturday in a contest in which MSU must show improvement on the mound to be competitive after suffering a plethora of pitching woes in Game 1.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT at Dudy Noble Field. Keep up here for live updates as action gets underway.

FINAL SCORE: MSU 5, ASU 1

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B Amani Larry

CF Colton Ledbetter

LF Dakota Jordan

C Luke Hancock

3B Slate Alford

1B Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

DH Bryce Chance

SS Lane Forsythe

LHP Graham Yntema

Arizona State starting lineup:

2B Luke Keaschall

RF Wyatt Crenshaw

C Ryan Campos

DH Ethan Long

LF Will Rogers

1B Jacob Tobias

SS Luke Hill

CF Isaiah Jackson

3B Nu'u Contrades

RHP Khristian Curtis

TOP of 1 (ASU Batting):

Keaschall, L hit by pitch

Crenshaw, W. flied out to center field to right center

Keaschall, L out at second p to 1b to ss, picked off

Campos, R. grounded out to second base

MSU 0, ASU 0

BOTTOM of 1 (MSU Batting):

Larry grounded out to third base

Ledbetter walked

Jordan struck out swinging

Ledbetter stole second

Hancock walked; Ledbetter stole third

Alford reached on a fielder's choice to second base; Hancock out at first 2b to 1b

MSU 0, ASU 0

TOP of 2 (ASU Batting):

Long, E. hit by pitch

Rogers, W. struck out swinging

Tobias, J. struck out looking

Long, E. advanced to second on a wild pitch

Hill, L. singled through the left side, RBI; Long, E. scored

Hill, L. stole second

Jackson, I. struck out looking

ASU 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 2 (MSU Batting):

Hines struck out swinging

Clark lined out to centerfield

Chance grounded out to ss

ASU 1, MSU 0

TOP of 3 (ASU Batting):

Contrades, N singled to left field

Keaschall, L struck out swinging

Crenshaw, W. singled to right field; Contrades, N advanced to second

Campos, R. grounded out to ss; Crenshaw, W. advanced to second; Contrades, N advanced to third

Long, E. flied out to right field down the right field line

BOTTOM of 3 (MSU Batting):

Forsythe, La lined out to left field

Larry singled up the middle

Larry advanced to second on a wild pitch

Ledbetter singled to center field, RBI; Larry scored

Ledbetter stole second

Jordan struck out swinging

Ledbetter advanced to third on a wild pitch

ASU 1, MSU 1

TOP of 4 (ASU Batting):

Rogers, W. grounded out to third base

Tobias, J. grounded out to first base unassisted

Hill, L. lined out to c

BOTTOM of 4 (MSU Batting):

Alford walked

Hines walked; Alford advanced to second

Clark flied out to centerfield

Chance walked; Hines advanced to second; Alford advanced to third

Forsythe, La singled to right center, 2 RBI; Chance advanced to third; Hines scored; Alford scored

Larry singled to left field, advanced to second on the throw, RBI; Forsythe, La advanced to second, out at third lf to 3b; Chance scored

Bodlovich, C in to pitch for Curtis, K

Ledbetter singled to right field, RBI; Larry scored

Jordan singled up the middle; Ledbetter advanced to third

Hancock flied out to center field

MSU 5, ASU 1

TOP of 5 (ASU Batting):

Jackson, I. struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b

Contrades, N struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b

Keaschall, L flied out to left field

MSU 5, ASU 1

BOTTOM of 5 (MSU Batting):

Tieding, M. in to pitch for Bodlovich, C.

Alford grounded out to ss

Hines grounded out to p

Clark grounded out to 2b

MSU 5, ASU 1

TOP of 6 (ASU Batting):

Siary in to pitch for Yntema

Crenshaw, W. struck out swinging

Campos, R. walked

Long, E. flied out to right field down the right field line

Rogers, W. struck out swinging, grounded out to c unassisted

MSU 5, ASU 1

BOTTOM of 6 (MSU Batting):

Chance grounded out to third base

Forsythe, La struck out looking

Larry grounded out to ss

MSU 5, ASU 1

TOP of 7 (ASU Batting):

Tobias, J. flied out to cf

Hill, L. out at first 3b to ss to 1b

Vu, K. grounded out to 1b unassisted

MSU 5, ASU 1

BOTTOM of 7 (MSU Batting):

Ledbetter grounded out to third base

Jordan flied out to centerfield

Hancock grounded out to p

MSU 5, ASU 1

TOP of 8 (ASU Batting):

Contrades, N grounded out to 1b unassisted to third base, interference

Keaschall, L singled down the left field line

Crenshaw, W. reached on a fielder's choice to pitcher (0-0); Keaschall, L out at second p to ss

Campos, R. grounded out to second base

MSU 5, ASU 1

BOTTOM of 8 (MSU Batting):

Gardner, D. in to pitch for Tieding, M

Alford struck out swinging

Hines grounded out to second base

Humphres, A. in to pitch for Gardner, D

Clark struck out swinging

MSU 5, ASU 1

TOP of 9 (ASU Batting):

Long, E. singled through the right side

Rogers, W. struck out swinging

Tobias, J. walked; Long, E. advanced to second

Dohm in to pitch for Siary

Hill, L. struck out looking

Vu, K. popped up to ss

FINAL SCORE: MSU 5, ASU 1

