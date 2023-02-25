Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Arizona State, Game 2

Keep up with the action live as Mississippi State baseball takes on Arizona State in the second game of the series.
Mississippi State baseball now sits at 3-3 overall at the start of the 2023 season after falling 13-4 the the undefeated Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday in Starkville.
The series continues as the two teams meet again Saturday in a contest in which MSU must show improvement on the mound to be competitive after suffering a plethora of pitching woes in Game 1.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT at Dudy Noble Field. Keep up here for live updates as action gets underway.
FINAL SCORE: MSU 5, ASU 1
Mississippi State starting lineup:
2B Amani Larry
CF Colton Ledbetter
LF Dakota Jordan
C Luke Hancock
3B Slate Alford
1B Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
DH Bryce Chance
SS Lane Forsythe
LHP Graham Yntema
Arizona State starting lineup:
2B Luke Keaschall
RF Wyatt Crenshaw
C Ryan Campos
DH Ethan Long
LF Will Rogers
1B Jacob Tobias
SS Luke Hill
CF Isaiah Jackson
3B Nu'u Contrades
RHP Khristian Curtis
TOP of 1 (ASU Batting):
Keaschall, L hit by pitch
Crenshaw, W. flied out to center field to right center
Keaschall, L out at second p to 1b to ss, picked off
Campos, R. grounded out to second base
MSU 0, ASU 0
BOTTOM of 1 (MSU Batting):
Larry grounded out to third base
Ledbetter walked
Jordan struck out swinging
Ledbetter stole second
Hancock walked; Ledbetter stole third
Alford reached on a fielder's choice to second base; Hancock out at first 2b to 1b
MSU 0, ASU 0
TOP of 2 (ASU Batting):
Long, E. hit by pitch
Rogers, W. struck out swinging
Tobias, J. struck out looking
Long, E. advanced to second on a wild pitch
Hill, L. singled through the left side, RBI; Long, E. scored
Hill, L. stole second
Jackson, I. struck out looking
ASU 1, MSU 0
BOTTOM of 2 (MSU Batting):
Hines struck out swinging
Clark lined out to centerfield
Chance grounded out to ss
ASU 1, MSU 0
TOP of 3 (ASU Batting):
Contrades, N singled to left field
Keaschall, L struck out swinging
Crenshaw, W. singled to right field; Contrades, N advanced to second
Campos, R. grounded out to ss; Crenshaw, W. advanced to second; Contrades, N advanced to third
Long, E. flied out to right field down the right field line
BOTTOM of 3 (MSU Batting):
Forsythe, La lined out to left field
Larry singled up the middle
Larry advanced to second on a wild pitch
Ledbetter singled to center field, RBI; Larry scored
Ledbetter stole second
Jordan struck out swinging
Ledbetter advanced to third on a wild pitch
ASU 1, MSU 1
TOP of 4 (ASU Batting):
Rogers, W. grounded out to third base
Tobias, J. grounded out to first base unassisted
Hill, L. lined out to c
BOTTOM of 4 (MSU Batting):
Alford walked
Hines walked; Alford advanced to second
Clark flied out to centerfield
Chance walked; Hines advanced to second; Alford advanced to third
Forsythe, La singled to right center, 2 RBI; Chance advanced to third; Hines scored; Alford scored
Larry singled to left field, advanced to second on the throw, RBI; Forsythe, La advanced to second, out at third lf to 3b; Chance scored
Bodlovich, C in to pitch for Curtis, K
Ledbetter singled to right field, RBI; Larry scored
Jordan singled up the middle; Ledbetter advanced to third
Hancock flied out to center field
MSU 5, ASU 1
TOP of 5 (ASU Batting):
Jackson, I. struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b
Contrades, N struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b
Keaschall, L flied out to left field
MSU 5, ASU 1
BOTTOM of 5 (MSU Batting):
Tieding, M. in to pitch for Bodlovich, C.
Alford grounded out to ss
Hines grounded out to p
Clark grounded out to 2b
MSU 5, ASU 1
TOP of 6 (ASU Batting):
Siary in to pitch for Yntema
Crenshaw, W. struck out swinging
Campos, R. walked
Long, E. flied out to right field down the right field line
Rogers, W. struck out swinging, grounded out to c unassisted
MSU 5, ASU 1
BOTTOM of 6 (MSU Batting):
Chance grounded out to third base
Forsythe, La struck out looking
Larry grounded out to ss
MSU 5, ASU 1
TOP of 7 (ASU Batting):
Tobias, J. flied out to cf
Hill, L. out at first 3b to ss to 1b
Vu, K. grounded out to 1b unassisted
MSU 5, ASU 1
BOTTOM of 7 (MSU Batting):
Ledbetter grounded out to third base
Jordan flied out to centerfield
Hancock grounded out to p
MSU 5, ASU 1
TOP of 8 (ASU Batting):
Contrades, N grounded out to 1b unassisted to third base, interference
Keaschall, L singled down the left field line
Crenshaw, W. reached on a fielder's choice to pitcher (0-0); Keaschall, L out at second p to ss
Campos, R. grounded out to second base
MSU 5, ASU 1
BOTTOM of 8 (MSU Batting):
Gardner, D. in to pitch for Tieding, M
Alford struck out swinging
Hines grounded out to second base
Humphres, A. in to pitch for Gardner, D
Clark struck out swinging
MSU 5, ASU 1
TOP of 9 (ASU Batting):
Long, E. singled through the right side
Rogers, W. struck out swinging
Tobias, J. walked; Long, E. advanced to second
Dohm in to pitch for Siary
Hill, L. struck out looking
Vu, K. popped up to ss
FINAL SCORE: MSU 5, ASU 1
