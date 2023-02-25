Open in App
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Suspects in custody following LPD standoff

By Dawson DamicoLindsey Ducharme,

5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police have taken tow suspects into custody following an multiple hour standoff on Saturday.

Christopher Moore, 48, and Shannon Parsons, 46, have been arrested following an hours-long standoff with Lafayette Police.

UPDATE: Man wanted for Mississippi St. shooting in New Iberia

According to Lafayette Police spokesperson, Robin Green, Lafayette police were on the scene where Moore barricaded himself and Parsons inside a residence on the 700 Blk. of S. College Rd.

Lafayette Police were contacted by Columbus Ohio Police Department in reference to an attempted murder suspect that is possibly in the Lafayette area.

Police began canvasing the area and located Moore, and when he was found, he barricaded himself into the residence.

Police went into the residence and apprehended Moore and Parsons and both suspects were taken into custody.

Moore was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges :

  • Attempted first degree warrant from Ohio
  • Illegal carrying of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonie

Parsons was arrested and charged for one count of Accessories after the fact.

“We have really good negotiators,” Green said. “This is what they do, it’s a team we have together. They train constantly.”

There was also a S.W.A.T. Team there to ensure everyone’s safety.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

