Alliance planning nearly $2 million upgrade on State Street intersection

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository,

5 days ago

ALLIANCE − City officials have proposed a nearly $2 million project to improve a major intersection on State Street and upgrade six traffic signals.

Officials released information on the infrastructure project Friday.

The project calls for the intersection of Beechwood Avenue/South Sawburg Avenue at State Street (U.S. Route 62) to be widened and reconstructed.

"This is currently an extremely busy intersection and with an expectation of new businesses locating onto West State Street we expect the volume of traffic through this intersection to increase," Safety-Service Director Mike Dreger said in the news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnGmr_0kzrPUFo00

The improvements also would include a new sidewalk on the east side of Beechwood Avenue and limiting an access drive into a shopping plaza for safety purposes. The plaza includes Grinders Above and Beyond of Alliance as well as Giant Eagle and its GetGo Cafe and Market. There are other businesses and restaurants in the area.

City officials also want to upgrade six intersections along a 1.3-mile stretch of State Street with new traffic signals, the press release stated.

They said the project would be done in multiple phases with some short-term closures and/or lane restrictions in the affected areas.

"The City attempts to maximize the amount of green light time afforded to traffic travelling along State Street, from end to end," Dreger said. "The heavy volume of traffic reaching this intersection from both Beechwood and Sawburg at peak hours is difficult to clear with the current timing ratios."

Construction would begin in spring 2025 and end in the 2026 construction season. The estimated cost would be $1.93 million.

Prior to this project, Dreger said a $650,000 extension of McCrea Street into West State Street, which starts this year, should help provide additional traffic relief on State Street in this area.

"McCrea currently dead-ends on its west end, and all traffic must outlet to Sawburg," he said.

Submit any questions or comments on the project to the city's Engineering Department by March 24, to the attention of City Engineer Vincent Mueser.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance planning nearly $2 million upgrade on State Street intersection

